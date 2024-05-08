Rich Russians stuck in limbo as war creates succession conundrum

For Russia’s elite, passing on family wealth has become more complex than ever.

With the war in Ukraine stretching into a third year and the rich getting accustomed to the idea that Russian citizens are no longer welcome in the West, the tried-and-true playbook for transferring fortunes has been effectively vanquished. Even Cyprus and Switzerland — some of the favorite spots of old — have introduced bans on providing management services to family trusts with Russian nationals as trustors or beneficiaries.

While some of the rich still seek ways to keep family funds in the West, others look to relocate them in so-called friendly countries like the United Arab Emirates or end up transferring them to Russia — particularly if their holdings are concentrated there. Most of the billionaires who were sanctioned have opted to move assets home.

The country, for its part, has offered incentives for years for the wealthy to bring their money back and has created structures that it says will shield private assets. But concerns over state seizures remain, especially because they’ve increased recently. A critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned there would be more coming.

Two Russian billionaires who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution said now they can only do business in Russia and avoid thinking about potential asset seizures. Another sanctioned tycoon who moved assets back home said he hasn’t figured out how to handle his succession yet but that he and his family have resorted to building a new life in Russia.

“People act based on their current capabilities and limits,” said Alexey Stankevich, a strategic consultant for ultra-high net-worth Russians who advises several family offices. “The degree of unpredictability has grown exponentially.”

Also read: Rush of Asset-Seizure Cases Puts Putin’s Tycoons on High Alert

The fate of this vast wealth has major implications for Russia as it remains largely cut off from much of the rest of the world. The 26 Russians on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index have about $350 billion combined. Their average age is 63, meaning how and where they choose to pass down their fortunes in the coming decades will reverberate in the economy and across business sectors. Some of the billionaires — like fertilizer mogul Andrey Guryev and oil tycoon Vagit Alekperov — possibly have big chunks of their fortunes in cash, kept in undisclosed locations.

It is unclear how the country’s mega-rich plan to pass on their wealth, and there is no general trend, according to Daria Nevskaya, a Dubai-based lawyer who serves wealthy Russians. Sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine have sped up the process in certain cases, like for telecom-to-property mogul Vladimir Evtushenkov, who transferred assets to his son to shield his holding company after he was penalized in 2022.

“Each case is unique and depends on where people plan to live in the future and where their core assets are located,” Nevskaya said.

Russian wealth is unlike any other among the biggest economies. The succession wave that has just begun is the first since before the Bolsheviks seized power more than a century ago, ushering in Vladimir Lenin and virtually eradicating private ownership. Modern wealth emerged only after the fall of the Soviet Union, when local businessmen took advantage of the state selling assets in the 1990s to build the country’s giants of today. They soon began to find ways to send their fortunes abroad, trusting the rule of law in foreign countries would enable them to better defend their rights in case of litigation.

Also read: Russians Who Fled Abroad Return in Boost for Putin’s War Economy

Russia, which doesn’t have inheritance taxes for its residents, has long tried to encourage the rich to bring their money back home. The latest push began in 2018, when the nation created special administrative areas where repatriated money could qualify for tax benefits. Then in 2020, the government renegotiated double taxation treaties with some countries including Cyprus, effectively raising the cost of keeping assets there.

Authorities later introduced private foundations that make it easy to transfer fortunes to the next generation by automatically distributing their assets or profits to the heirs. Since the legislation went into effect in early 2022, about 30 such funds have been set up, with the latest one just this month.

Also read: Russian Elite Bring Back $50 Billion of Assets as Havens Dwindle

Roman Margulis, managing partner at ASB Consulting Group, which helps individuals establish such foundations in Russia, said the Moscow-based firm gets between 10 and 15 enquiries each month and that the numbers have multiplied over the past two years. The fear of sanctions and of getting assets frozen abroad is adding to the appeal, he added.

Yet only a couple of the people interested ended up establishing foundations, Margulis said. Because they are so new, many enquirers prefer to wait and see how well they do and how safe they are before committing. Moreover, heirs who aren’t Russian tax residents still have to pay a 30% inheritance levy, making the structures less appealing when people living abroad are involved.

Informal Relations

It’s not all about laws and jurisdictions, though. Russia stands out because the country’s business environment depends on informal agreements and guarantees that have developed under Putin, who recently extended his quarter-century rule with a fifth term as Russia’s president. While he has said he wasn’t planning any de-privatization or nationalization, having a good relationship with the authorities is key to avoid asset seizures.

Last year, prosecutors filed almost five times more lawsuits to nationalize assets than in 2022, according to research by newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe and Transparency International Russia. In February, a regional court ordered the transfer to the state of three plants from a group that accounts for about 80% of Russian ferro-alloys output and had been controlled by the family of entrepreneur Yury Antipov and his business partner since the early 1990s.

“The main role of business owners is to protect assets from rivals and the state,” said Stanislav Shekshnia, senior affiliate professor of entrepreneurship and family enterprise at INSEAD near Paris. “This function cannot be passed on by inheritance as Russian capitalism rests on informal relations. Unfortunately, here tycoons have failed to build organizations that are independent of their founders.”