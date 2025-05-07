Estate tax repeal faces unlikely foe: Financial advisers of the rich

The Republican-led push to abolish the U.S. estate tax has provoked opposition from a seemingly surprising source: financial advisers the wealthy pay to manage their money and keep down their taxes.

Many of the country’s richest families, who spend handsomely to lessen the tax burden on their heirs, have fought unsuccessfully for decades to repeal the 109-year-old levy. This year, as Congress considers a giant tax package that undergirds President Trump’s legislative agenda, they’re within striking distance of victory.

But the industry group Finseca — which represents some 11,000 members including life insurance brokers and others who provide financial products and services — warns that many clients ultimately would be ill-served by an outright termination of the 40% tax. Its leaders contend that a repeal wouldn’t survive long-term, essentially lulling the wealthy into a false sense of complacency in their estate planning.

“Our goal is permanent stability in this section of the tax code so people can make thoughtful decisions,” said Marc Cadin, the group’s CEO.

Cadin sees making permanent the estate tax provisions in Trump’s 2017 tax law — which limit the levy so that it only covers 0.1% of Americans, according to 2022 IRS data — as the key to that stability. That law, which expires at the end of this year, exempts estates worth up to $13.99 million for an individual and double that for a married couple.

Cadin’s stance is at odds with more than 200 groups representing car dealers, farm interests, construction companies, funeral directors, plastics manufacturers, alcoholic-beverage distributors, dude ranchers and grocers that have lined up to back Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s bid to repeal the estate tax.

“Family businesses waste money every year on expensive estate planners, attorneys and accountants to help protect their businesses from the estate tax,” said Palmer Schoening, a longtime lobbyist for repeal who represents a coalition of family-owned businesses.

Schoening argues that the tax puts his clients at a disadvantage to publicly traded companies and collectively costs them billions in paperwork. “This is all money that could be better used to reinvest,” he said, adding that lobbies like Finseca are trying to protect their industry’s revenue.

Sharpened message

Nearly 20 years ago, a group allied with Finseca’s predecessor ran radio and TV ads, including one featuring a Paris Hilton look-alike mocking estate tax repeal as a giveaway to the rich. This time around, Finseca isn’t running ads, and their strategy has evolved.

“It’s not about selling more life insurance, it’s about having more certainty in the financial planning process,” Cadin said.

The estate tax was repealed most recently for 2010. A year later, Congress brought it back.

Forty-six Senate Republicans and most House Republicans, including Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, support Thune’s effort. But Cadin expresses doubt about the depth of support.

“There is broad recognition that this provision, where it is right now, has taken it off the vast, vast, vast majority of Americans,” he said. “This issue has been effectively solved.”

The biggest factor working in Cadin’s favor is the estate tax revenue, a sum that would have to be offset somewhere else.

According to estimates from Marc Goldwein of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, repealing it would cost the government $300 billion over the next decade versus extending the existing law.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a senior Republican on the Finance Committee, has predicted that Congress would ultimately extend the current estate tax provisions. Republicans are also exploring increasing the exemption, lowering the tax rate and full repeal, Schoening said.

His lobbying clients include Sazerac Company Inc., a private Louisiana firm specializing in alcoholic beverages that is owned by billionaire William Goldring and his family. Goldring has a net worth of $3.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and his firm owns hundreds of brands including Southern Comfort.

Previous estate tax repeal efforts have included lobbying from companies tied to billionaire families, including Mars Inc., Wegmans Food Markets, Cox Enterprises, Charles Schwab Corp., Hallmark Cards and Alticor, Public Citizen said in a 2015 report.

Business survival

Cadin said he has no objections to Trump’s tax cut proposals, like ending taxes on tips and overtime, provided tax writers don’t target products his members sell — like life insurance policies — for offsetting tax increases.

The life insurance industry has seen a steep drop in the number of policies sold over the decades, according to data from trade group Limra. The wealthy have therefore become a crucial driver of insurers’ revenue.

A key reason the rich buy insurance is to cover estate tax payments, and they buy big policies that are “considered a more lucrative part of the business,” said Chris Eberly, head of the insurance insights practice at the research firm Datos Insights. A repeal would affect a “fair number of carriers that have focused on the high-net-worth market.”

Some wealth advisers suspect that clients will pursue trusts and other vehicles even if Trump signs a repeal into law.

“The plans we put together for really wealthy families are intended to last for generations,” said Laura Zwicker, chair of the private-client services group at the law firm Greenberg Glusker in Los Angeles. After years building up wealth in vehicles like dynasty trusts, Zwicker doubted that clients would unwind them “on the off-chance that this change is going to be permanent.”

There’s also potential for a backlash the next time Democrats control Washington. Some progressives have proposed replacing the estate tax with other levies that might be harder to avoid, including direct taxes on wealth or unrealized capital gains, or treating inheritances as income.

“As an advocate for my clients, it’s pretty scary,” Zwicker said, adding that some transfers to trusts are already on hold, given the uncertainty. “We’re kind of waiting to see what might happen.”

There’s also the political optics to consider, with Democrats already charging Republicans with cutting government services to pay for tax cuts for the rich.

“The American people don’t want to make sure that billionaires can pass on billions of dollars to their kids” without paying taxes, said David Kass, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness.