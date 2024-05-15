Catskills’ tranquil luxury lures fly fishing and nature enthusiasts

In 2022, Diane Beveridge and her husband purchased the Antrim Lodge — a once-famous fly-fishing lodge — in Roscoe, New York, along with a sister property, with the goal of creating a serene private estate getaway in the heart of the Catskills.

While the restoration of the lodge has been delayed, Beveridge was able to restore the sister property, now known as Antrim Streamside , to “complete our vision for the Antrim Lodge to benefit anglers who’d appreciate the private water on the renowned Willowemoc Creek,” she told Crain Currency.

Today the sprawling property boasts larger luxury accommodations, including The River House and The Stone Cottage , as well as a variety of cottages for guests to stay as individuals, as groups or even do a full buyout of the property for special occasions.

The River House was built in the 1920s and includes two bedrooms with king-size beds and a third bedroom with two twin beds, each with an en suite bathroom. Those who fly-fish can cook what they catch in the exquisite chef’s kitchen, with original stone walls featuring a center island with stools for guests to gather and a gas heating stove that creates a cozy atmosphere with an additional fire pit and grill outdoors.

The Stone Cottage, the original house on the property, now has two bedrooms and one bath, complete with a fully appointed kitchen, dining table and living area.

While many guests are drawn to the property for the unadulterated, private access along the Willowemoc for fly fishing and other outdoor activities like hiking and birdwatching, it is uniquely tailored to curate additional luxury experiences like yoga classes, on-site massages and meals by a private chef.

“We also wanted to make it a place for more than just fishing, so it was important to us to highlight other activities in the Catskills, such as hiking, cross-country skiing, cultural pursuits and natural-resource appreciation,” said Beveridge.

“We place a high value on the exclusivity of the property by having a gated estate where only guests are permitted on-site. We cater to our guests' privacy, so they experience the tranquility of the property, while ensuring that they have everything they need. While we very much encourage sporting pursuits, it's important to us to make Streamside a place where anyone might want to come to enjoy a relaxing time away.”