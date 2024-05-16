New Hampshire’s Mountain View Resort finishes renovations

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield, New Hampshire, has completed a multimillion dollar renovation project to its 1,700-acre luxury retreat in the White Mountains.

Guest rooms have been enhanced with a butler pantry and new minibar offerings, including locally brewed beers. Architectural redesigns have also been made to the resort’s grand lobby, lounge areas, as well as the Harvest Tavern and Club House restaurants. A new Tower Spa menu of wellness treatments has been added to the resort’s top floor spa.

New family-friendly programming added to the resort include poolside movie nights, meet the farmer tours, and family yoga. Other offered activities include mountain baking, pools, campfire stories, a petting zoo with sheep shearing and cow milking, pickleball, disc golf, and falconry.

Real estate developers Bsafal and Argo Real Estate have owned Mountain View Grand since 2022. The resort has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.