New Hampshire’s Mountain View Resort finishes renovations

Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

May 16, 2024
Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa
Credit: Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield, New Hampshire, has completed a multimillion dollar renovation project to its 1,700-acre luxury retreat in the White Mountains. 

Guest rooms have been enhanced with a butler pantry and new minibar offerings, including locally brewed beers. Architectural redesigns have also been made to the resort’s grand lobby, lounge areas, as well as the Harvest Tavern and Club House restaurants. A new Tower Spa menu of wellness treatments has been added to the resort’s top floor spa.

New family-friendly programming added to the resort include poolside movie nights, meet the farmer tours, and family yoga. Other offered activities include mountain baking, pools, campfire stories, a petting zoo with sheep shearing and cow milking, pickleball, disc golf, and falconry. 

Real estate developers Bsafal and Argo Real Estate have owned Mountain View Grand since 2022. The resort has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. 

