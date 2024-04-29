Mondrian Mexico City luxury hotel relaunches rooftop bar

Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Apr 29, 2024
Mondrian Mexico City
Credit: Mondrian

The Mondrian Mexico City Condesa has relaunched SkyBar, a rooftop bar that sits atop the five-star hotel in the Mexican capital’s Condesa neighborhood.

The bar’s food and cocktail offerings feature international cuisine with a Mexican fusion. Mondrian’s SkyBar concept began at its Los Angeles hotel and has expanded to Miami, the Bahamas and a soon to open Paris location. 

Brands that attended the Mondrian Mexico City’s recent SkyBar relaunch event included Recreo San Miguel, Regina Dondé Collection, Glam & Glow by Michelle Ávila, Art by Fisher jewelry and Cuadra.

