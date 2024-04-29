Mondrian Mexico City luxury hotel relaunches rooftop bar

The Mondrian Mexico City Condesa has relaunched SkyBar, a rooftop bar that sits atop the five-star hotel in the Mexican capital’s Condesa neighborhood.

The bar’s food and cocktail offerings feature international cuisine with a Mexican fusion. Mondrian’s SkyBar concept began at its Los Angeles hotel and has expanded to Miami, the Bahamas and a soon to open Paris location.

Brands that attended the Mondrian Mexico City’s recent SkyBar relaunch event included Recreo San Miguel, Regina Dondé Collection, Glam & Glow by Michelle Ávila, Art by Fisher jewelry and Cuadra.