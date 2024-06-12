Here’s your luxury list for visiting Miami

Miami consistently delivers an exceptional lifestyle and a plethora of luxury activities. The city boasts an array of offerings, from exquisite culinary experiences and indulgent spa services to vibrant late-night dining and dancing. We've compiled a list of the top spots to eat, drink, unwind and enjoy.

EAT

Nestled within the second floor of The Ritz-Carlton South Beach lies José Andrés’ Zaytinya. The Mediterranean-themed restaurant showcases the best of Turkey, Greece and Lebanon together with a menu that reflects the regional diversity of these classic cuisines. The restaurant presents a small-plate-dining-style menu with must-order items like mezze spreads, a range of vegetables, meat and seafood mezzes as well as dishes like octopus, chicken and lamb skewers. Be sure to pair your table of small plates with one of the restaurant’s signature cocktails, all meticulously chosen by sommeliers to compliment the menu. The cocktails showcase items like Greek gin and sweet and dry vermouths infused with lemon, lime and thyme.

Nikki Beach opened in 1998 and continues to be a Miami staple and the go-to place for celebratory brunches with endless, flowing cocktails. Whether you want to dine underneath the palm trees, grab a table for a large group or rent a daybed with tableside service, your experience can be customized to your liking. The menu showcases fresh seafood items like decked-out sushi boats, fresh salads like the watermelon and feta or seafood dishes like grilled Mediterranean-style branzino.

The bustling design district is now home to Contessa Miami, the restaurant’s second outpost. Contessa’s menu pays homage to all things Italian with a menu featuring dishes like classic veal Milanese, grilled Tuscan beef dishes and a pasta menu to die for, including the fan-favorite spicy lobster capellini. The cocktail menu includes popular items like the Café Contessa, which is their version of the espresso martini, as well as the Calabrian cosmo and Miami-themed Wynwood sour.

SPA

Casa Privée was founded by neuroscientist and physician Dr. Bankole Johnson as a way to focus on brain health as the driver for mental health and total-body wellness. This concierge medical facility provides door-to-door service for clients, with private-jet bookings as well as transportation to and from appointments in a Bentley or Rolls-Royce. The spa menu offers a variety of “touchless treatments” driven by technology, such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, EMSculpting, cryotherapy, red-light therapy, ThetaChamber, transcranial magnetic stimulation and custom IV therapy, among others.

The Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is the largest spa and wellness center on the Eastern Seaboard and focuses on aligning physical, mental and spiritual health. The resort, which features 150 spacious one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments, also offers recreational activities like its two-story indoor rock wall and resort pools. But at the center of its programming is its approach to complete well-being. Carillon offers services like cupping, cryotherapy and infrared saunas and also customized massage therapies and a variety of facials that combat pollution and stress and address specific skin concerns.

NIGHTLIFE

For an authentic Cuban experience that includes cuisine and live music, stop at Café la Trova in the heart of Little Havana. Maestro cantinero Julio Cabrera and his longtime friend, chef Michelle Bernstein, teamed up to offer a one-of-a-kind culinary and musical experience that showcases traditional Cuban cuisine paired with live music played by real trova musicians.

Latin music and salsa lovers alike can dance the night away at Ball & Chain, a popular local hot spot. The restaurant and lounge hosts a diverse array of live programming ranging from quartets to bachata-themed evenings and offers experiences like its Miami Boheme night, which features music from a local DJ.