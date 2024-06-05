A luxury guide to exploring Walt Disney World

Since its opening in 1971, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida has attracted visitors from around the globe—first to the Magic Kingdom and then to Epcot (1982), Disney’s Hollywood Studios (1989) and Disney’s Animal Kingdom (1998), and two water parks. Today, Walt Disney World’s more than 30,000 acres encompasses not only the four theme parks and two water parks, but more than 25 hotels in the Disney Resorts Collection with myriad dining and shopping destinations.

With all that there is to see and do in Walt Disney World, there are plenty of ways to make the magic happen, from flip-flop casual to the most luxurious. Here, we take a look at how to experience the luxurious side of Walt Disney World, with some insights from an expert, Kaleigh Kirkpatrick, founder of The Shameless Tourist who specializes in luxury family travel.

EXPERIENCES

“When it comes to indulging in the epitome of luxury at Walt Disney World, there's one experience that stands head and shoulders above the rest: Disney VIP Tours,” says Kirkpatrick. “I recommend to my clients at least one day of VIP tour, better if you can do two to experience more of the park. These exclusive tours offer a level of personalized service and VIP access that transforms your Disney vacation into an unforgettable journey of luxury and convenience.

“Imagine bypassing the lines at your favorite attractions, enjoying reserved viewing areas for parades and fireworks, and having a knowledgeable guide by your side to cater to your every whim,” she continues. “My clients have told me that with Disney VIP Tours, they feel like royalty while exploring the parks in style, with insider tips and special experiences that elevate their Disney adventure to new heights.”

VIP tours are just one component of Walt Disney World’s Enchanting Extras Collection, designed to enhance vacations with one-of-a-kind experiences, behind-the-scenes opportunities and tours only found at Walt Disney World Resort. Think scuba diving in the 5.7-million-gallon saltwater tank in EPCOT, going on a private safari complete with African-inspired tapas and drinks at Animal Kingdom, or building your own lightsaber at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Luxe experiences don’t end when night falls, either.

“An exciting development for luxury-seekers is the return of Magic Kingdom Firework Dessert Parties: Seats & Sweets,” says Kirkpatrick. “Our clients love the exclusivity and unforgettable views of the nighttime fireworks, making for a truly magical way to end the day at the park.”

DINING

When it comes to dining at Walt Disney World, there are plenty of options, from casual grab-and-go eats to white tablecloths and candlelight. Among the well-known chefs you’ll find at and around Walt Disney World are Chef Masaharu Morimoto (Morimoto Asia, Morimoto Asia Street Food), Executive Chef Fabrizio Schendardi (Capa, Ravello), Chef Art Smith (Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’), Chef José Andrés (Jaleo, Pepe), Chef Rick Bayless (Frontera Cocina), Chef Wolfgang Puck (Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill), Chef Claudio Daggio (Terralina Crafted Italian) and Chef Todd English (Todd English’s bluezoo).

Among the most opulent is Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Choose from the chef’s two tasting menus for a prix-fixe dining experience starting at $295 per guest, with wine pairings starting at $155 per guest. When you make reservations, you’ll also pick your dining venue: The Dining Room; Queen Victoria’s Room, limited to four couples per night; or the Chef’s Table for up to six guests. Victoria & Albert’s has won the AAA Five Diamond Award every year since 2000, and was recently recognized with its first Michelin star.

HOTELS

“If you haven't visited Walt Disney World in recent years, prepare to be amazed by the stunning renovations that have been completed or are currently underway at several of the resort's hotels,” says Kirkpatrick. “One standout example is the transformation of the Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas and Bungalows, as well as enhancements at The Grand Floridian.”

She also touts one standout option when it comes to luxury accommodations and service at Walt Disney World: Disney’s Club Level accommodations.

“These upscale rooms offer enhanced amenities, exclusive lounge access and personalized concierge service to ensure a truly indulgent stay,” says Kirkpatrick. “Whether you choose to unwind in the comfort of your luxurious room or enjoy VIP access to Disney's theme parks, Club Level accommodations promise an unparalleled level of luxury and convenience.”

The stars are shining in communities neighboring Walt Disney World, too, offering even more places to sink into the lap of luxury, all within close proximity to the parks.



The newest hotel on the block is Conrad Orlando, which opened earlier this year within the new Evermore Orlando Resort, less than three miles from Walt Disney World and easily accessed via a dedicated motor coach. In addition to spacious, comfortable and quietly sophisticated guest rooms that Conrad Hotels & Resorts is known for, the resort features five dining options, and Conrad Spa Orlando with its 12,000-square-foot outdoor Water Garden for unwinding at the end of magic-filled days.

When night falls, catch the parks’ fireworks from the privacy of the Conrad Suites and Presidential Suites, or from Ceiba, the resort’s rooftop upscale Mexican restaurant.

Other nearby luxury accommodations include JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes and The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes, both situated on about 500 acres of natural landscapes and within a quick shuttle ride to Walt Disney World.

Back within Walt Disney World Resort is Waldorf Astoria Orlando, where a stay affords access to all of the theme parks 30 minutes earlier than guests not staying on property, not to mention complimentary shuttles to all the parks.

“For a truly opulent escape, look no further than the Four Seasons Orlando,” suggests Kirkpatrick. “Situated within the gates of Walt Disney World Resort, this five-star resort offers the perfect blend of sophistication and family-friendly fun — it’s my personal favorite. Don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best character breakfast in Orlando, a magical dining experience.”

TIME TO PLAN

Where to begin when planning a trip to Walt Disney, especially when you want to incorporate luxury into your trip? Tap the experts.

“Planning a luxury vacation to Walt Disney World may seem daunting, but with the right expertise and guidance, it's easier than you think,” says Kirkpatrick. “I recommend to all my clients it’s best to reach out to us at least three months before your desired travel dates. Our team of experienced travel designers specializes in curating bespoke Disney experiences tailored to your preferences and desires. From securing coveted VIP Tour reservations to arranging luxurious accommodations and special experiences, we're here to make your Disney dreams a reality.

“Just remember,” she continues. “There's no dream too extravagant when it comes to crafting the perfect Disney getaway. Let us take the reins and create an experience that's truly fit for royalty.”