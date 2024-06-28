Hyatt Maui Resort debuts zodiac-sign-themed spa experiences

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Jun 28, 2024
2 days ago
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa
Credit: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa now offers individualized spa treatments and cocktails tailored to guests based on their zodiac sign.

Their new “Written in the Stars” offer provides birth chart readings to guests, mixology classes with recipes from all 12 astrological signs, tarot cards, crystals and other zodiac-themed gifts. 

Guests will stay in a suite with a glamping tent and can request star-gazing tours through the resort’s rooftop astronomy program. Rates start at $1,200 per night, and the offer is available throughout 2024.

