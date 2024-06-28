Hyatt Maui Resort debuts zodiac-sign-themed spa experiences

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa now offers individualized spa treatments and cocktails tailored to guests based on their zodiac sign.

Their new “Written in the Stars” offer provides birth chart readings to guests, mixology classes with recipes from all 12 astrological signs, tarot cards, crystals and other zodiac-themed gifts.

Guests will stay in a suite with a glamping tent and can request star-gazing tours through the resort’s rooftop astronomy program. Rates start at $1,200 per night, and the offer is available throughout 2024.