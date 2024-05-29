A handbook for the Hamptons, East End: Your ultimate guide to summer in style

As the ultra-wealthy flock to the East End of Long Island for the summer, we've compiled a list of the trendiest spots in the Hamptons and North Fork and on Shelter Island. Our guide features the latest hotels and hot spots; top dining and drinking venues; and a comprehensive roundup of must-attend pop-ups, galas and philanthropic events.

THE HAMPTONS

STAY

The Hampton Maid has been a cherished retreat for locals and travelers alike and should be anyone’s first stop when heading out East. This family-owned and operated hidden gem exudes quiet luxury on 13 acres of beautiful land. It also offers a high-end dining experience, with daily decadent breakfasts and some of the best Mediterranean-inspired dining on the East End by chef Alex Bujoreanu. With unique accommodations ranging from windmill rooms to spacious LEED-certified suites, The Hampton Maid provides casual elegance for a quintessential Hamptons experience.

Canoe Place Inn & Cottages is a treasured Long Island landmark founded in the 17th century as the Canoe Place Inn. After a major renovation by Rechler Equity Partners, the property reopened in August 2022 in partnership with Main Street Hospitality as a boutique inn, restaurant and event venue. Today, the property blends tradition with modern luxury, offering 13 guest rooms, seven luxurious suites and five guest cottages. Locals and hotel guests alike flock to Good Ground Tavern, a regionally inspired restaurant and bar with a spa by Sommetbeauty and a beautifully renovated grand ballroom and pavilion. It also offers the ultimate Summer Beach Experience , now through Sept. 2. The service includes round-trip transportation to nearby beaches with a setup of towels, chairs, umbrellas and a Yeti beach cooler. You can also add a picnic created by Good Ground Tavern as an additional amenity.

If you’re going to the very end in Montauk, be sure to check out Hero Beach Club, offset by the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. The property’s nostalgic nod to culture and the outdoors is engrained in its original 1950s architecture, elevated with modern design and amenities. This summer, guests can immerse in complimentary wellness events, explore the scenic landscapes by bicycle, indulge in personalized beach service, take a refreshing dip in the heated outdoor pool and unwind by the outdoor fire pit.

This Montauk staple is now under the management of El Grupo SN, the hospitality group led by Nathan Leong and Sameer Qureshi. The hotel has gone through a transformation by launching two food and beverage concepts for this season: Placēbō , a Puerto Rican new American fusion restaurant; and Don Jaguar. For a more intimate evening within Placēbō, there is Don Jaguar’s, an exclusive speakeasy lounge with leopard-accented decor, seductive cocktails and bites.

For the perfect East Hampton getaway, check out the EHP Resort & Marina. Throughout the summer, the hotel offers guests complimentary boat rides on its 40-foot Van Dutch to experience the East End on the water. The property’s private cottage accommodations are perfect for anyone looking for the ultimate secluded waterside experience.

EAT

Elaia Esitatorio, a Bridgehampton staple owned by Sofia Crokos, has joined forces with Caroline Rovithi to infuse the restaurant with a blend of culinary and visual artistry. This partnership not only celebrates their Greek root, but also showcases the power of women supporting and promoting each other in the creative industry. Drawing inspiration from Greece, the Hellenistic spirit and the Hamptons, Rovithi's intricate designs adorn the menu through bold green paint strokes and olive branch motifs for a new vibe just ahead of the start of the season.

The Montauk Beach House — known for its roster of poolside DJs, lively pool parties, a rotating art program featuring a curated selection of both local and national artists, and laid back vibe — will be transforming its food and beverage experience for the season. This summer, the Montauk Beach House Bar & Grill will become Montauk’s only Greek restaurant, with an emphasis on local fish and seasonal dishes including shrimp Santorini and Ntakos Greek salad.

IL PELLICANO AND BIJOUX

New York City and Hamptons restauranter Kyky Conille is returning to the Hamptons scene with the newly opened Il Pellicano and Bijoux. Conille is known for his East Hampton nightclub Lily Pond and New York hot spots like Provocateur, PM and the original Bijoux restaurant and club. The restaurant and nightclub combination Il Pellicano at Bijoux recently opened in New York City this past fall to a celeb crowd, and its East Hampton outpost will reside in the former Blu Mar/Nello’s space in Southampton.

Shark Bar — the new beachside bar from the team behind Mavericks Montauk , Vanessa Price and chef Jeremy Blutstein — offers a playful beverage menu featuring vintage-inspired frozen and refreshing cocktails alongside seaside classics like dressed and fried oysters and a local fish sandwich, as well as more imaginative dishes like lobster fried rice. Shark Bar leans into a playful “camp” aesthetic, with an expansive outdoor area and an indoor/outdoor covered area adorned with provocative art and surf memorabilia.

EVENTS OF THE SEASON

The South Fork Natural History Museum 35th Annual Summer Gala Summer Gala Benefit, coined “Preserving Our Planet For Future Generations,” will take place at the museum in Bridgehampton on July 13 to benefit SOFO’s educational and environmental programs and initiatives, empowering families to be responsible stewards of our planet. This year Liev Schreiber will serve as the gala ambassador, and the event will be chaired by Kim and Greg Lippmann, Erica Noble and Ray Iwanowski. The evening will start with a VIP cocktail reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and feature tasting menus from local restaurants including Bell & Anchor, East Hampton Grill, The Golden Pear and Southampton Social Club. VIP tickets that include the cocktail reception and a seated dinner are $1,800, and general admission tickets including the seated dinner are $1,000.

The Southampton Hospital Foundation’s 66th Annual Summer Party is the longest-running fundraiser in the Hamptons. The event will be hosted Aug. 3 under a tent on Wickapogue Road. The co-chairs for the event are Elena A. Ford and Sarah Wetenhall. Proceeds from the benefit support Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's mission to deliver health care services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of the community.

The 5th Annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch will take place at 11 a.m. June 22 at a private estate in Watermill to benefit Francesco’s Foundation. The event will be hosted by Hamptons tastemaker Vanessa Gordon and brings together notable personalities, celebrities and philanthropists while savoring gourmet tastings and beverage stations. Attendees also will be able to shop at designer trunk shows and receive complimentary beauty and spa treatments.

Gurney’s will host its White Party in partnership with Dan’s Papers on Aug. 17 on its spa rooftop deck for the ultimate culinary experience. Guests are told to wear their finest whites and indulge in top cuisine from Montauk's renowned chefs. General entry starts at 7 p.m., with VIP Gold offering early entry and a beach afterparty from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation will be hosting its 2024 gala at the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club on July 13, followed by an afterparty bonfire on the beach. The gala chair for this year’s event is Jean Shafiroff. The foundation will also host the 29th annual Ellen’s Run on Aug.18 at the Southampton Intermediate School.

POP-UPS

Wayan & Ma•dé will be hosting a takeover in East Hampton. Cedric and Ochi Vongerichten, the couple behind the two New York City restaurants, will be serving their unique Indonesian cuisine in the Hamptons for a second summer in a row, following their successful two-week takeover at Rosie's last year. The pop-up, set for Buttero in East Hampton, is expected to run until Sept. 1. The menu will feature fresh ingredients sourced from local fishermen and farms, highlighting vibrant Southeast Asian flavors. Diners will indulge in dishes like fluke sashimi, local tuna with sambal hijau, clams, heirloom tomatoes, lobster noodles, sweet corn fritters and chicken lombok.

Rosewood Mayakoba is returning out east this summer for a weekend residency at Topping Rose House over the weekend of July 12, where it will bring the spirit and flavors of its Mexican Caribbean locale to the idyllic gardens of the Bridgehampton mainstay. The pop-up, now in its second year, will feature a multicourse menu, cocktails from the award-winning Zapote Bar, and a full-scale design takeover transporting guests to Rosewood Mayakoba’s lush tropical paradise on the Riviera Maya.

Guests can expect a mix of signature dishes from Rosewood Mayakoba’s famed beach clubs and restaurants, including shrimp tacos, crispy fish and corn ribs, and sweet and spicy ceviche from Executive Chef Edgar Chavez.

Related Reads:

> The definitive Hamptons handbook | Crain Currency

> Third-generation family-run Hampton Maid showcases quiet luxury on the East End | Crain Currency

THE NORTH FORK

Just across the Long Island Sound from the Hamptons lies the North Fork, known for its laid-back vibe, bountiful wineries and an ever-evolving food scene.

STAY

A must-visit on the North Fork, Silver Sands Motel has a variety of accommodations just steps from its famous beach bar Eddie’s, including newly launched beachfront cottages and two stand-alone homes perfect for families or larger groups looking to entertain. Guests have access to the year-round diner Nookies, which showcases elevated, casual fare; as well as the Mediterranean-themed beach restaurant and bar Eddie’s — popular with visitors and locals alike, offering freshly made pizzas, grilled meats, local seafood and more.

The boutique hotel and waterfront property Hotel Moraine is perfect for a family-friendly exclusive getaway, with unadulterated beach access and water views. The elegant pool and lobby bar are perfect locations to enjoy an al fresco summer aperitivo (Hello, Aperol spritz!) during a happy hour featuring live music. On selected nights throughout the week, the property offers outdoor yoga with unbeatable views. While the hotel’s vibe is all about understated luxury, it’s also ideal for families, offering kids programming and crafts throughout the summer.

The Soundview, nestled on 14 acres of private waterfront land, is known for its tranquil views of the Sound and dining at its popular restaurant the Halyard, which celebrates the region’s fresh ingredients from local farmers and fisherman. Not to miss are the late-night cocktails inside the property’s vibrant piano bar or grabbing a few drinks outdoors at the Low Tide Bar while watching the waves roll in beachside. The Soundview is also a leader in wellness and arts on the North Fork, offering year-round yoga classes both inside and outside on the pool deck in the warmer weather as well as its Uncommon Art Residency inviting the artist community to participate in opportunities to witness the creative process.

For those coming in from New York City on either the train or jitney who don’t want to rent a car, the Menhaden is your best bet. This boutique hotel in the heart of Greenport Village offers many luxury touches and amenities (Hello, rooftop bar and personal, roving bartender!) as well as access to wineries like Macari and McCall and nearby Matchbook Distillery.

EAT

This 150-plus-year-old North Fork landmark has undergone a transformation across its four venues just in time for the 2024 season. No matter what type of experience you’re looking to have — from fine dining and Champagne to vodka drinks and late-night live music, Claudio’s has you covered. New chef Darren Boyle, formerly of the Chequit Hotel, has crafted creative, nostalgic menus that feature local produce and everything under the sea. In addition, a slew of new programming includes a supper club yacht series where guests are taken out on a private yacht complete with creative cocktails, sushi boats, oysters and caviar, then returned to Claudio’s dock for an inventive dining experience at Claudio’s Tavern. It will also offer a lobster bake at the waterfront on the last Friday of every month, an outdoor feast that will include steamed lobsters, corn and potatoes.

Swing by Eddie’s inside the Silver Sand Motel & Bungalows for a dining experience along the pristine shores of Pipes Cove. This restaurant personifies a seaside cookout, with a menu including Neapolitan pizza, fresh seafood, local oysters and a variety of grilled meats. Indulge in a classic or inventive cocktail from the beach bar and plan to stay a little longer to linger on the property’s private beach and bocce courts.

This oceanfront restaurant in Southold is a favorite of those looking to dock and dine. This farm-to-table restaurant showcases the bounty of local North Fork farmers and fisherman in a laid-back atmosphere. The spot is known for its weekday happy hours and being a great spot to catch live music. Menu favorites include tuna crunch, a decadent seafood tower and pan-seared branzino.

Looking for an elegant local lobster bake option that you don’t have to cook? Check out Southold Social’s new Monday night bash. For $125 per person, you get a meal complete with a raw bar, lobster, steak and a host of savory sides and delicious desserts curated by owner Franciois Payard. The a la carte menu also shines all summer long in the restaurant’s beautiful, covered patio deck.

WINERIES

No trip to the North Fork would be complete without a day of wine tastings at the local vineyards.

Veteran journalist Dan Abrams launched Ev&Em in 2021 with the help of sommelier and wine educator Vanessa Price, who is now the managing partner of Ev&Em; and Kristen Curcie, a former South Fork Wölffer Estate alumna who is the general manager. The team’s goal is simple: Create a luxury vineyard in the heart of the North Fork. The team has elevated the winemaking process from the previous owners and put its own stamp on the 2022 vintage.

Macari Vineyard’s sister property and new concept Meadowlark is the place to be every Friday night in season. The winery hosts its garden pizza party showcasing Roberta’s pizza every week from 4 to 8 p.m. as well as yoga and Pilates classes. The wine bar offers a variety of offerings by the glass as well as complete portfolio tastings.

Swing by McCall for its famous burger nights every Thursday and Friday through the end of the summer. The McCall food truck produces burgers made from the owners' own cattle, alongside fries and homemade chocolate chip cookies. Their pinot noir is often the favorite to pair with the burger, but the winery also offers full tastings seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Sparkling Pointe is the only fully dedicated sparkling-wine producer in the area. The winery, celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer, will host a series of wine experiences, including the launch of a new label designed in collaboration with a Brooklyn-based artist; and a large-scale, Carnival-inspired event in August featuring tastings, dancers, live music and more at the vineyard to honor husband-and-wife duo Tom and Cynthia Rosicki's love of Brazil.

EVENTS OF THE SEASON

The Soundview Inn will host its annual Beach Ball Summer Soiree Aug. 24. This year’s event will include live music, delicious food and flowing cocktails in support of a North Fork charity.

SHELTER ISLAND

STAY

The Chequit is a great spot to call home for a few days in the summer, offering both rooms and suites. It’s also the perfect respite for al fresco dining, sushi rolls and refreshing cocktails like its Aperol spritz for a lazy afternoon on the island. The property has an on-site café and two dining options: Weakfish and the Tavern.

This classic American resort, which has been in operation since 1927, recently underwent a renovation. The hotel has both rooms and cottages as well as an on-site spa offering a full menu of massages and treatments, including Osea Malibu skin care products. Guests can dine at both The Terrace or the Crescent Bar or take in a yoga class on the Pridwin’s pristine lawn.

EAT

This family-run restaurant was opened in 2022 by Valerie Mnuchin and her father, Robert Mnuchin, to pay homage to her grandparents, who had a deep love for European travel. The wood-burning hearth at the center of the restaurant turns out dishes like grilled striped sea bass and rib-eye with Manteca butter cheese and garlic chives. The restaurant’s back patio is the perfect backdrop for a weekend brunch paired with an inventive drink from their cocktail menu.

Shelter Island’s chicest dining option has to be Sunset Beach. This hotel and restaurant is known for its Mediterranean-style cuisine and bustling bar scene. The menu boasts French classics like a tuna nicoise salad and Italian favorites like the linguine with blue crab meat, fava beans and chili. A bottle of rose or Champagne is a must when dining at Sunset to complete the meal. Pro tip: Be sure to catch a sunset at Sunset Beach before the season ends.

EVENTS OF THE SEASON

The Shelter Island Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m. July 13 on Crescent Beach. The event's annual fundraiser will take place at Salt Waterfront Bar & Grill on Shelter Island at 5 p.m. Friday, July 12, and will feature live music from The Realm. This free event is open to all.