Asheville’s Radical hotel hosts art, music events

The Radical hotel in Asheville, North Carolina, is hosting a series of art and music events for guests, including a monthly women-in-business supper club.

For $45 per person, women across all industries can have a three-course supper and one glass of Champagne at The Radical, which opened in 2023 with 70 guest rooms and suites. Other ongoing events at the hotel include shows from local female DJs every Thursday and the Soul House DJ Series with Phantom Pantone every Friday. On the second Saturday of each month, local artists will host live demos of their work and Q&A sessions.

Chef Jacob Sessoms leads food and beverage at the hotel, including its rooftop bar overlooking the French Broad River and Asheville’s River Arts District.

The Radical is owned by the commercial real estate firm Hatteras Sky and capital partner Somera Capital East and is operated by Lark Hotels.