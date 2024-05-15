For 70th anniversary, Jamaica’s Half Moon resort will transform villas

In time for its 70th anniversary, the Half Moon resort is transforming its Rose Hall Villas, with the design firm Atelier-Vidal modernizing its accommodations for the next year and a half.

It’s the latest improvement for the resort, which recently renovated its Hibiscus neighborhood and opened Eclipse at Half Moon in 2020.

To celebrate its anniversary, Half Moon also has a lineup of special events, including private tastings, visits from golf pros and culinary experiences.

Overall, Half Moon features three main resorts across its 400 acres — featuring private beaches, swim-up bars at its pools, tennis, golf course and multiple restaurants.