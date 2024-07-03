7 new airport lounges offer luxury amenities to weary N.Y. travelers

No fewer than seven new travel lounges have opened in the past year at New York area airports, with offerings ranging from the practical — like rooms for nursing parents — to luxurious spa treatments and caviar service.

And at least two more spaces catering to travelers with luxe tastes will open in the not-so-distant future: American Express plans to open a new Centurion Lounge at Terminal A in Newark Liberty International Airport in 2025, and Capital One recently announced it would open a new lounge at JFK's Terminal 4.

Here are the newest travel lounges frequent fliers can take advantage of in the metro area.

JFK LOUNGES

Delta One Lounge

Location: Terminal 4 between Concourses A and B

Opened: June 2024

Amenities: The sweeping, 39,000-square-foot lounge offers premium amenities, including fine dining and spalike wellness treatments. The lounge features a 140-seat brasserie that offers three-course meal service. Restaurant Associates and Union Square Events collaborated on the eatery with dishes such as steak tartare, lasagna Bolognese and hamachi crudo. Visitors can also access a more casual market and bakery dining area or can sip a drink at a tony, art-deco-inspired cocktail bar.

In the lounge’s wellness area, guests can reserve nine relaxation pods with full-body massage and nap chairs. The neighboring Serenity Lounge features specialty lighting to help the body’s circadian rhythms sync up with the time zone to which travelers will be flying. Guests can freshen up at one of eight shower suites, featuring towels, bathrobes and slippers. A valet attendant can also steam your clothes and/or shine your shoes while you’re in the shower.

Who can use: Same-day departing or arriving Delta One ticketed passengers and Delta 360 members departing or arriving on a same-day ticket in Delta First Class. Same-day departing or connecting flights operated by the following Delta partners: Air France La Premiere and Business Class, LATAM Premium Business Class, KLM Business Class, Korean Air First Class and Prestige Class and Virgin Atlantic Upper Class.

Delta Sky Club

Location: Terminal 4 near Gate A7.

Opened: July 2023

Amenities: The club is nearly 14,000 square feet with room for more than 250 guests. A fireplace lounge offers visitors a cozy ambiance. Guests can also take advantage of a full-service bar and can take in sweeping views of the airfield from the club’s covered Sky Deck.

Who can use: Visitors can access the lounge with a Delta Sky Club membership or by having certain credit cards or when flying in business class or first class with Delta or one of its eligible partners. You can enter the club up to three hours before a same-day departure, or anytime during layovers.

LAGUARDIA LOUNGES

Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club

Location: Terminal B on the fourth floor

Opened: January 2024

Amenities: The lounge is the brand’s largest to date at more than 21,800 square feet, with a game room, kids’ playroom and a nursing room. Visitors can also book private rooms to enjoy a menu from Jeffrey’s Grocery, caviar service and a reserve wine list curated by the wine bar and retailer Parcelle. Those rooms also feature private bathrooms with showers. Wellness rooms are available with treatment options from Face Haus, a women-owned facial bar. The lounge also features made-to-order and ready-to-eat fare, locally made coffee and draft beers, and access to a cocktail bar.

Who can use: Those with Chase Sapphire Reserve, J.P. Morgan Reserve or Ritz-Carlton credit cards can access the lounge by activating their Priority Pass memberships. Chase Sapphire Reserve and J.P. Morgan Reserve cardholders can bring up to two guests for no charge but face a $27 fee for extra guests. There is no charge for children under 2. Ritz-Carlton cardholders are allowed to bring unlimited guests at no additional charge.

NEWARK LOUNGES

United Club

Location: Terminal A on the upper level near Gate A27

Opened: June 2023

Amenities: The United Club, a 15,000-square-foot space, integrates itself with Newark's modern new Terminal A. The lounge features 300 seats, including plenty of recliners and couches for hanging out, working and dining. Visitors have access to wireless internet, a full-service bar and a buffet with hot and cold options. A wellness room provides a private space for nursing parents or for travelers looking to meditate or pray.

Who can use: You will need a valid United Club membership and same-day boarding pass for travel on a United, Star Alliance or partner-operated flight. Members can bring two adult guests or one adult guest and dependent children under the age of 21. Aside from a membership, travelers get two free one-time passes each year with a United Explorer Card or a United Business Card. Travelers are also eligible for annual one-time passes with the First Hawaiian Bank United Credit Card, the MileagePlus Saison Card, Dah Sing United MileagePlus World Mastercard and the United Bank Leumi Visa Card.

American Airlines Admirals Club

Location: Terminal A on upper mezzanine near gate A7

Opened: September 2023

Amenities: The club is among the more compact of the newer lounge offerings at 7,000 square feet, with space for 137 travelers. The club features a sleek, industrial vibe with a glass fireplace and plenty of plush seating. Floor-to-ceiling windows face the runway for plane watching. Visitors also have access to a full bar and a small buffet.

Who can use: Admirals Club members can access the lounge, along with those flying business and first class with American Airlines on qualifying flights.

Delta Sky Club

Location: Terminal A on the mezzanine level

Opened: August 2023

Amenities: The 7,000-square-foot lounge seats about 240 travelers and is essentially one large space sectioned off by ample seating, a buffet and dining area, and a full-service bar.

Who can use: Visitors can access the lounge with a Delta Sky Club membership or by having certain credit cards or when flying in business class or first class with Delta or one of its eligible partners. You can enter the club up to three hours before a same-day departure, or anytime during layovers.

United Club

Location: Terminal C

Opened: October 2023

Amenities: The United Club at Terminal C is slightly more spacious than its sister site at Terminal A at 18,000 square feet. The circular space features a hot-and-cold buffet, a full-service bar and wireless internet. A wellness room is available for nursing parents or travelers who need respite for meditation or prayer.

Who can use: The same requirements apply listed above for the United Club at Terminal A in Newark airport.