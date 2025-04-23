Navigating major liquidity events with confidence

A liquidity event — the sale of a business, an IPO, a merger or a secondary offering — can secure generational wealth. But with that opportunity comes complexity: How do you preserve wealth, minimize taxes and ensure long-term financial stability?

Many focus on closing the deal, only to realize too late that better tax and estate planning options were available. The biggest mistake? Waiting too long to plan.

For a deeper dive into this topic, including detailed strategies across every stage of a transaction, you can access the full Liquidity Event Playbook here .

The most successful outcomes happen when planning starts early. The most sophisticated planning often requires a customized approach leveraging advanced techniques.

Phase 1: Early-stage planning (pefore a transaction is on the horizon)

Waiting until a transaction is imminent often means missing out on valuable tax-saving opportunities. Valuations are lower before a deal becomes public — and in tax planning, lower valuations create greater opportunities.

Key strategies:

Transferring interests to a dynasty trust: If established early, a dynasty trust allows wealth to compound tax-free for generations. By transferring shares before valuations rise, families can shift future growth out of the taxable estate and protect it from estate taxes.

If established early, a dynasty trust allows wealth to compound tax-free for generations. By transferring shares before valuations rise, families can shift future growth out of the taxable estate and protect it from estate taxes. Choosing the right trust structure: Grantor trusts allow the original owner to pay taxes on behalf of the trust, enabling tax-free growth, while nongrantor trusts may provide added state tax advantages. The right structure depends on tax and control objectives.

Grantor trusts allow the original owner to pay taxes on behalf of the trust, enabling tax-free growth, while nongrantor trusts may provide added state tax advantages. The right structure depends on tax and control objectives. Selecting a tax-friendly jurisdiction: Many of the most effective trusts are set up in states like South Dakota, which offer no income tax, strong privacy and asset protection laws, and no rule against perpetuities, allowing wealth to stay in trust indefinitely.

Phase 2: Pre-transaction planning (when a liquidity event is approaching)

As a deal nears in the months leading up to a sale or IPO, the focus shifts to mitigating tax exposure and preserving wealth. At this stage, strategies must be even more intentional.

Key strategies:

Structuring trusts for maximum flexibility: Intentionally defective grantor trusts (IDGTs) can freeze estate values and shift future growth outside the estate. Hybrid structures may offer even greater efficiency.

Intentionally defective grantor trusts (IDGTs) can freeze estate values and shift future growth outside the estate. Hybrid structures may offer even greater efficiency. Tax-efficient charitable giving: For those with philanthropic goals, donor-advised funds (DAFs), charitable remainder trusts (CRTs) or more advanced vehicles like charitable lead trusts (CLTs) can eliminate capital gains tax and create immediate deductions while supporting long-term giving.

For those with philanthropic goals, donor-advised funds (DAFs), charitable remainder trusts (CRTs) or more advanced vehicles like charitable lead trusts (CLTs) can eliminate capital gains tax and create immediate deductions while supporting long-term giving. Anticipating the tax bill: Many underestimate the tax impact of a liquidity event. Federal and state taxes can consume up to 40% of proceeds. In addition to deferral strategies, strategies like installment sales to trusts, qualified opportunity zone (QOZ) investments or private placement life insurance (PPLI) may offer more tax-efficient outcomes.

Pre-transaction checklist:

Update your estate plan.

Implement trust structures to remove future appreciation.

Explore charitable-giving opportunities.

Assess state tax exposure.

Phase 3: Post-liquidity planning (after the event)

Once the transaction is complete, the goal is to structure wealth in a way that balances lifestyle needs, investment growth and legacy goals.

Key strategies:

A proven strategy is to divide wealth into three buckets:

Liquidity: Cash for near-term needs. Income: Assets that provide steady cash flow. Growth: Long-term, diversified investments.

This approach can be enhanced through tax-aware investing and the strategic use of trusts.

Offsetting gains through tax-loss strategies: Investment strategies that generate losses can reduce overall tax liability and increase flexibility.

Investment strategies that generate losses can reduce overall tax liability and increase flexibility. Deferring taxes on liquidity-event proceeds: Certain investment vehicles allow for tax deferral while repositioning assets for growth and diversification.

Common pitfalls and how to avoid them

“I didn’t realize my tax bill would be that high.” Plan ahead with trusts and tax-smart giving strategies.

“I wish i had moved more assets into a trust.” Start early. Lower valuations mean more efficient wealth transfers.

“I didn’t have a clear plan for my liquidity.” Define a post-liquidity strategy that balances income, growth and legacy.

How to get started