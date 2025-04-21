Your legacy plan might be failing — because it lacks human element

For families of significant wealth, estate planning is table stakes. Wills are written, trusts are structured, guardians are named, and philanthropic vehicles are created. The documents are airtight. The tax strategy is optimized. And yet, something often feels missing.

It’s not just a feeling. It’s a risk.

Even the most comprehensive estate plan can fall flat if it doesn’t speak to the emotional core of the next generation. When heirs don’t feel a personal connection to what they’re inheriting — when they don’t understand the story behind the structures — they’re more likely to disengage, fracture or even reject the intentions behind the plan.

What’s missing? The human element.

Most estate plans focus on transferring the what — the assets, businesses and philanthropic capital — but not the why. Families aren’t just passing down financial capital; they’re passing down identity, purpose and values. And that transfer doesn’t happen through legal language. It happens through stories.

Over the years, I’ve seen how a lack of storytelling can leave a void — and how integrating narrative can transform a cold plan into a living legacy.

Take, for example, a family matriarch who spent decades building a business from the ground up. Her will bequeathed equal shares to her children. But it was only through recording her life story — her struggles, motivations and hopes for the company — that her heirs truly understood what they were inheriting. Her words gave meaning to the shares. Her voice gave weight to the plan.

So how do we integrate the human element into an estate plan?

Here are three powerful, practical ways:

1. Create an ethical will (video or written). An ethical will isn’t a legal document — but it might be the most meaningful one you ever create. Whether recorded as a video or written as a letter, it offers a chance to express your core values, life lessons and hopes for future generations. Some families choose to share it during a family meeting or pair it with the unveiling of a formal estate plan. In recent years, I’ve seen families turn to audio and video formats to bring these reflections to life — capturing voice, inflection and emotion in ways that words on a page often can’t.

2. Attach story to structure. Wills, trusts and succession documents outline what will happen. But they rarely answer why. Why did you choose this specific trustee? Why is the foundation focused on education? Why is the business being passed down — or sold?

I've worked with families who take the time to create legacy films that sit alongside these formal documents. These films aren’t about nostalgia — they’re about context. They explain decisions, share backstories and reveal the thinking that shaped the structures now in place. When done thoughtfully, they become interpretive tools, helping heirs not only receive wealth but also understand the values that shaped it.

3. Make storytelling an ongoing practice. Legacy isn’t built in one sitting. It’s created over time, through conversation, connection and reflection. That’s why some families now create private podcast series — or “family-casts” — to share stories in a more continual, intimate way. These are often recorded over months or years and might include reflections from a founder, sibling conversations or memories from an elder.

Unlike a one-time project, this format invites evolution. It grows with the family, creating a living archive of memory, meaning and identity. And perhaps most important, it becomes a regular practice of emotional connection — an antidote to the formality of estate documents and a bridge across generations.

A truly complete estate plan doesn’t just transfer wealth, it transfers wisdom. It gives the next generation not only legal clarity but also emotional grounding. Families who build in the human element are the ones whose plans are not just implemented — but remembered, respected and carried forward.