Galway forms wealth management unit for athletes, entertainers

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

May 30, 2024
5 days ago
Jay Williams
Credit: Galway
ESPN's Jay Williams is helping launch Galway's new sports and entertainment division.

The financial services company Galway Holdings has launched GalwayPlus Sports + Entertainment, a division that will provide wealth and risk management services to high-net-worth athletes and entertainers, as well as sports teams and leagues.

Former U.S. Soccer Federation CEO Will Wilson will lead GalwayPlus, with former NBA player-turned-ESPN-analyst Jay Williams also part of the team. Williams’ professional basketball career was cut short after a motorcycle accident in 2003, and he has since entered entrepreneurship, joining Galway as a partner in 2019 and co-founding Improbable Media

“Life in the spotlight can be fleeting, and there’s no better example than my personal story,” said Williams. “Without a community of experts, mentors and peers in my corner looking out for my best interests, I wouldn’t be the entrepreneur that I am today. The experience that we will deliver via GalwayPlus is designed to surpass the guidance and support that I was fortunate enough to receive.” 

Galway’s businesses span retail brokerage, wholesale distribution, wealth management and consulting. Galway is the parent company of brands such as EPIC Entertainment & Sports and MAI Sports & Entertainment.

