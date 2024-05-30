Galway forms wealth management unit for athletes, entertainers

The financial services company Galway Holdings has launched GalwayPlus Sports + Entertainment , a division that will provide wealth and risk management services to high-net-worth athletes and entertainers, as well as sports teams and leagues.

Former U.S. Soccer Federation CEO Will Wilson will lead GalwayPlus, with former NBA player-turned-ESPN-analyst Jay Williams also part of the team. Williams’ professional basketball career was cut short after a motorcycle accident in 2003, and he has since entered entrepreneurship, joining Galway as a partner in 2019 and co-founding Improbable Media .

“Life in the spotlight can be fleeting, and there’s no better example than my personal story,” said Williams. “Without a community of experts, mentors and peers in my corner looking out for my best interests, I wouldn’t be the entrepreneur that I am today. The experience that we will deliver via GalwayPlus is designed to surpass the guidance and support that I was fortunate enough to receive.”