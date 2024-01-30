Celebs watch National Treasure win the Pegasus World Cup in Florida

National Treasure won the $3 million Pegasus World Cup and Warm Heart won the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf at a celebrity-studded race in Florida’s Gulfstream Park.

Over 10,000 fans watched the race, over which a record-setting $47 million was wagered, and some VIPs enjoyed a headline performance by Grammy award-winning DJ Calvin Harris at the Carousel Club, where entertainment was curated by Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality’s LIV.

Among the guests were performers Tyson O’Brien and TikTok star Xandra Pohl, singer Camila Cabello, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, rapper Rick Ross, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Prince Royce, and former basketball star Joakim Noah.

Also featured was a rose gold sculpture of a thoroughbred horse, from the mouth of which hangs a Baccarat Solstice chandelier, valued at $85,000, which is being sold, the proceeds of which will benefit the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. Interested bidders can visit https://cbo.io/i/index.php?id=1825472.