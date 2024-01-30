Celebs watch National Treasure win the Pegasus World Cup in Florida

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.
Jan 30, 2024
2 hours ago
Pegasus
Credit: Nichole Thomas

National Treasure won the $3 million Pegasus World Cup and Warm Heart won the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf at a celebrity-studded race in Florida’s Gulfstream Park. 

Over 10,000 fans watched the race, over which a record-setting $47 million was wagered, and some VIPs enjoyed a headline performance by Grammy award-winning DJ Calvin Harris at the Carousel Club, where entertainment was curated by Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality’s LIV. 

Among the guests were performers Tyson O’Brien and TikTok star Xandra Pohl, singer Camila Cabello, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, rapper Rick Ross, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Prince Royce, and former basketball star Joakim Noah. 

Also featured was a rose gold sculpture of a thoroughbred horse, from the mouth of which hangs a Baccarat Solstice chandelier, valued at $85,000, which is being sold, the proceeds of which will benefit the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. Interested bidders can visit https://cbo.io/i/index.php?id=1825472.

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.