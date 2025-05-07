Investing trends family offices are following amid market volatility

Tom Hoops is the CEO of the multifamily office New Republic Partners, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. He spoke with Crain Currency about the benefits of an MFO for families as well as his investing outlook for what looks to be a volatile few quarters.

You started with two families, and now you’re working with several dozen. What are the advantages of having a multifamily office (MFO) of that size?

Well, there are certain families that should have a single-family office. There are some where it probably may not make as much sense.

What an MFO can offer, compared to a single-family office, is that all the families can benefit from the team and the infrastructure and the hive mind. And then find a way to also customize a strategy for each family and meet them where they are, in terms of their strengths and their unique assets.

At a single-family office, you have a small team; and … at that size, you can't know all the asset classes around the world. You can't have all that connectivity. You can't have diligence teams.

At an MFO, everyone’s aligned, everyone’s a fee-paying client. There is total transparency, and every family can share resources.

What investing trends do you see family offices taking amid all this volatility?

One thing that ties them together is multigenerational wealth, which then leads to a longer time horizon, which means they can take risks and take advantage of illiquid opportunities much more so than most folks on the street.

For a large family, you want strategic allocations that help protect you amid the volatility happening right now. And that needs to be diversified, with exposure to international equity investing, commodities, inflation hedges. Are there geographies that we might want to lean into harder or a little less in this new world order?

Is that because they’ve got patient capital?

Some of it is patient capital. Also, most families have different trusts, different pools. And a lot of these pools, no one is expecting to see a dime from them for 30 years.

So does this month's volatility really matter? In the grand scheme of things, no. Let's make sure we're not doing anything dumb. But if it's allocated the right way, it's not something people are relying on to pay the cable bill. So you can take a longer-term view, a more patient view.

Some of those trusts, some of them are foundations that have distribution requirements, so you have to keep watching your liquidity buckets and managing around that. If you've gone into it with the right allocations, a pullback in the public equity market shouldn't all of a sudden leave you struggling to make your 4 or 5% required distribution out of the foundation.

What strategies do you see family offices adopting with the roller-coaster of tariff announcements? Any shorting or increased day trading?

Not really seeing that kind of activity. Broadly speaking, family offices can be more opportunistic and can step into something a little faster than an institution can, whether that's a distressed situation or secondary opportunities. We're already starting to see it come over the transom. Some of the tech names that you know really well, the unicorns and so forth. Those are all trading now at prices we haven't seen in a while.

And don't invest in secondary funds, because that's carried interest on top of carried interest. But investing in secondaries directly from LPs who are selling can be interesting.

Do you find that the families with an MFO fall into a "hive mind" mindset and use internal knowledge to follow what works for other families? Or does it get competitive?

It depends on the type of firm you're talking about. It doesn’t have to be competitive if you have a strong team of people from all corners of the investing world, such as private equity, venture capital, private credit, asset management; and all the families benefit from their expertise.

It’s kind of a hub, and the families can be the spokes; and we are very active in the co-investment, direct-opportunity space, along with capital investors. So every time we add a spoke to that hub, there is a network effect. So that when the shipping team, the shipping family, gets something interesting, the specialty-chemical families can benefit from it, they'll see things that can be helpful.