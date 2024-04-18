Jocelyn Zimmer: What it’s like to be first female head of family business

Last year, Jocelyn Zimmer took over as CEO of Zimmer Bros. Jewelers — the first female president in the now fifth-generation family business in New York state. She talked with Crain Currency about the challenges she faces and the vision she has for the jeweler’s future, including its support for initiatives that support people in diamond communities around the world.

What does it feel like to take over a family business?

Taking over my family’s business has been an incredible and, at times, daunting experience.

I am the first female president of Zimmer Bros. Jewelers. It is an honor to be the first woman put into an executive leadership position within the company and, further, to work within a historically male-dominated industry. I grew up watching my mother and grandmother be the muses for these elegant stores and brands that their partners designed, but no woman ever had a direct hand in it. I feel that in my new role, I am recognizing all the Zimmer women who came before me and carrying on their legacy.

I also represent the fifth generation of this family business, an outstanding feat considering less than 3% of all family businesses survive past a third generation. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead our 130-year-old business toward a bright future.

What prompted you to want to join the family business?

For me, a large part of joining the family business involves the business itself, the jewelry industry.

I began working at Zimmer Bros. Jewelers’ store in Poughkeepsie, New York, around the age of 12. From an early age, I was attracted to the stories that brought people into our store — engagements, wedding anniversaries, among other milestones. I realized that I had an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to people’s lives and to be a part of countless love stories, and I was drawn into the heart of the business.

I also find it incredibly fulfilling to carry on the work of generations that came before me. I watched my grandfather, Leonard Zimmer, and my father, Michael Gordon, foster growth within the company for several decades, and I look forward to contributing my ideas and expertise to the business and the communities that it impacts, both locally and globally.

What do you hope to accomplish through the partnership with Diamonds Do Good?

The conversation around diamonds typically focuses on cut, clarity, carats and color. Diamonds Do Good introduces a fifth "C" — community — which represents all aspects of a diamond’s journey, from mine to market, and the lives that these diamonds touch. For the last 130 years, Zimmer Bros. Jewelers has been contributing to the overall well-being of our community in Dutchess County, New York. The partnership with Diamonds Do Good will enable us, and our customers, to contribute to programs that benefit natural-diamond communities. This includes socioeconomic and infrastructure development, conservation and wildlife protection, increased access to education and health care, and more.

Any advice for next-generation family members who are thinking of joining the family business?

If you have mutual respect between family members, I think it is a wonderful opportunity, and I would highly encourage the next generation of workers to join their family business. For me, it has been an honor to continue my family’s legacy.