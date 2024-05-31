What’s ahead for family foundations: A guide to evaluating impact and goal-setting

Many successful families are private about their missions and philanthropic priorities, so it can be hard to establish a benchmark for giving and social impact. And it can be equally challenging to find a community to connect with for best practices and sharing knowledge.

In January of this year, we spoke with 225 family foundations with endowments between $250,000 and $500 million to better understand their plans for 2024. What we learned covers plans for their grantmaking and endowments, philanthropic priorities and challenges, as well as areas where they’d like to collaborate with other foundations and expand their knowledge.

As family offices and family members evaluate impact and set goals for the year ahead, these key findings can help spur new ideas and foster a better understanding of areas to focus on.

Better together: Complementary approaches

Many respondents use a combination of charitable vehicles and approaches to achieve greater impact and align their assets with their values. For instance, using a private foundation and a donor-advised fund together may deliver a higher charitable deduction while offering other benefits. Whereas a planned gift, such as a charitable gift annuity, could offer an income stream to the donor or their family members in conjunction with a significant gift to a nonprofit.

Percentage Use Vehicle/Method 79.5% Private foundations 47.0% Direct gifts 128.7% Donor-advised funds 9.1% Impact investing 7.3% Charitable trusts 5.9% Planned or legacy gifts

Getting down to business: Priorities in 2024

Priorities for this year spanned a variety of topics, but the top goal for nearly two-thirds of respondents was involving the next generation of their family in the foundation. About three in 10 will look for new grantee partners, while about one-quarter will look for ways to collaborate with other foundations.

Percentage 2024 Priorities 62.3% Involving the next generation in foundation activities 30.2% Seeking new grantee partners 23.6% Collaborating with other funders 17.6% Responding to disasters and emergencies 16.6% Working with a financial adviser or wealth manager on charitable giving 13.6% Adding or changing board members 10.6% Working with a philanthropic adviser 7.0% Adding foundation staff 3.5% Investing in technology to drive philanthropic impact and/or efficiencies

Growing pains

While most hurdles cited by private foundations were related to creating and measuring impact with limited resources, the top concern for the year ahead was engaging the next generation. As noted previously, engaging the next generation was also the top priority for family foundations. Being cited as both a priority and a challenge is a clear indication that families know that engaging the next generation is important and difficult, requiring special attention to flourish.

Percentage Expected Challenges 34.5% Engaging the next generation 29.6% Measuring impact 26.7% Creating bigger impact 25.7% Devoting sufficient time to foundation matters 25.7% Prioritizing grant opportunities 17.0% Keeping pace with inflation 15.5% Doing more with less 14.1% Better serving our grantees 10.2% Addressing unexpected needs 7.3% Understaffing 6.3% Communicating with the rest of the sector

Learning for life

Since private foundations typically operate over an extended time frame, learning is critical to the organization’s continued success. About 40% of family foundations want to know more about best practices in order to run their foundations more effectively and efficiently. Other topics that rank high for foundations have to do with ensuring the ongoing involvement of family members and trustees to build a lasting legacy.

Percentage Interested in Learning More About 39.6% Foundation best practices 35.5% Managing succession 34.0% Ways to get family involved 28.9% Building a legacy with a foundation 27.4% Regulatory changes 23.9% Foundation governance 22.3% Foundation compliance 20.3% Grantmaking tools 19.8% Hearing from other funders 15.2% Tax-efficient planning 13.2% Using generative AI in grantmaking 10.7% The role of public policy in philanthropy 6.6% Sunsetting

Leading a family foundation can sometimes feel overwhelming, but having a bird’s-eye view of the common challenges and priorities of similar organizations can serve as a critical input to setting and achieving goals. In our experience, every private foundation is unique, with its own mission, systems and processes. However, there is much to gain from connecting with the community of grantmakers and learning about trends at large — and where your foundation fits into the picture.