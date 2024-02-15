Vanguard Charitable saw huge spike in giving last year

Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.
Feb 15, 2024
Vanguard Charitable saw an enormous boost in giving in 2023, with donors granting more than $2.6 billion to more than 56,000 nonprofits, a nearly 40% increase from 2022.

The charity attributes the growth in generosity to the “strategic and flexible nature” of donor-advised funds, which allow donors to give both in the immediate and long term. The increase in generosity stands out during a general drop-off in giving, with charitable funding declining by more than 3%, according to Giving USA's 2023 report.

More than half of the total amount given was unrestricted, giving charities the freedom to direct the funds where they are most necessary.

Among the highlights announced by Vanguard: Donors granted more than $70 million to over 1,000 nonprofits to support disaster relief and more than $460 million to over 8,000 charities through Vanguard Charitable's electronic grant payments program, which sends funds to charity bank accounts within minutes rather than the typical days-long process.

The top causes for donors, according to the number of grants they were given: human services (60,000), religion (45,000), education (32,000), health (26,000), and environment and wildlife (17,000).

