TIFIN Give launches public campaigns for donor-advised funds

TIFIN Give has added a community fundraising feature to enhance its platform for managing donor-advised funds. The new feature debuts ahead of the upcoming Giving Tuesday holiday Dec. 3 as well as other end-of-year efforts around giving.
Wealth managers such as registered investment advisers, broker-dealers and wirehouses can leverage TIFIN Give’s new feature to let clients create personalized public campaigns that invite their friends and families to join them in supporting causes through donor-advised funds (DAFs). Grants are processed directly within TIFIN Give, which also provides immediate tax receipts to users.
“This first-of-its-kind community giving feature now allows families to rally their networks for any of their causes on one platform,” said Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN founder and CEO.
TIFIN Give is the philanthropic unit under the broader fintech company TIFIN. At the time of TIFIN Give’s acquisition of Giving Place in February, it was announced that the combined firm oversees $670 million in philanthropic assets and facilitated $40 million in charitable donations last year on behalf of clients encompassing financial advisers, family offices and foundations.