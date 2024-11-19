TIFIN Give launches public campaigns for donor-advised funds

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Bob.Allen
Nov 19, 2024
14 hours ago

TIFIN Give has added a community fundraising feature to enhance its platform for managing donor-advised funds. The new feature debuts ahead of the upcoming Giving Tuesday holiday Dec. 3 as well as other end-of-year efforts around giving.

Wealth managers such as registered investment advisers, broker-dealers and wirehouses can leverage TIFIN Give’s new feature to let clients create personalized public campaigns that invite their friends and families to join them in supporting causes through donor-advised funds (DAFs). Grants are processed directly within TIFIN Give, which also provides immediate tax receipts to users.

 “This first-of-its-kind community giving feature now allows families to rally their networks for any of their causes on one platform,” said Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN founder and CEO.

TIFIN Give is the philanthropic unit under the broader fintech company TIFIN. At the time of TIFIN Give’s acquisition of Giving Place in February, it was announced that the combined firm oversees $670 million in philanthropic assets and facilitated $40 million in charitable donations last year on behalf of clients encompassing financial advisers, family offices and foundations.

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.