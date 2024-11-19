TIFIN Give launches public campaigns for donor-advised funds

TIFIN Give has added a community fundraising feature to enhance its platform for managing donor-advised funds. The new feature debuts ahead of the upcoming Giving Tuesday holiday Dec. 3 as well as other end-of-year efforts around giving.

Wealth managers such as registered investment advisers, broker-dealers and wirehouses can leverage TIFIN Give’s new feature to let clients create personalized public campaigns that invite their friends and families to join them in supporting causes through donor-advised funds (DAFs). Grants are processed directly within TIFIN Give, which also provides immediate tax receipts to users.

“This first-of-its-kind community giving feature now allows families to rally their networks for any of their causes on one platform,” said Dr. Vinay Nair , TIFIN founder and CEO.