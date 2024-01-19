Report: 11 trends in philanthropy to keep an eye on

With a surge in philanthropy in recent years, it’s more essential than ever to know about developments in the nonprofit sector and those areas that need funding. For its eighth annual 11 Trends in Philanthropy report, the Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy at Grand Valley State University highlights the topics and issues facing nonprofits, foundations and communities in the next year and beyond.

The report includes 11 essays on developments in the nonprofit sector — such as the explosion of philanthropic interest in higher education programs in prison (HEP) and the ongoing influence of generational changes in the donor pool — as well as examples and research to guide communities and professionals in their philanthropic activity.

Lesley D. Slavitt

This year’s report highlights these 11 trends:

The nature of “success” in higher education in prison (HEP) programs. How Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) are leading an upsurge in philanthropy. How the “glass cliff” is creating a crisis in leadership, especially for Black women. The growing number of calls for increased investment in the South. How proposed changes to federal race and ethnicity standards could affect nonprofits and communities. How place-based funders are reacting to the affordable-housing crisis. Why more charitable groups are choosing the fiscal sponsorship route. The arrival of the artificial intelligence revolution in the nonprofit sector. The increasing scrutiny of anonymous donations, both in politics and philanthropy. How Gen Z is balancing their economic reality with a desire to create change. The rapid (and fragile) rise of influencer philanthropy.

“This year’s 11 Trends in Philanthropy report shines a light on the many questions, priorities, technologies and giving vehicles emerging in our field,” Lesley D. Slavitt, executive director of the Johnson Center, told Crain Currency. “Backed by rigorous research and supporting data, sentinel publications like the Trends report are more important than ever for guiding donors, practitioners, policymakers and others as they unravel the implications of these dynamic developments on our philanthropic ecosystem.”