Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors supports $1 million fund for U.S. workforce development

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Apr 29, 2024
Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) and philanthropist Tom Iovino have launched Impact Prize, a $1 million fund for nonprofits that provide workforce development and technical training programs to support career advancement for skilled laborers.  

Interested organizations can now file their application through May 24. RPA and the Iovino Family Foundation will distribute a total of $1 million to up to three organizations. To be eligible for the prize, organizations must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit and have an annual operating budget of less than $5 million for at least two of the past four fiscal years.

“We are excited to be on this journey and break new ground with Tom and the Iovino Team,” said Greg Ratliff, senior vice president of advisory services at RPA. “Addressing the gaps in education and skills training in the U.S. is a pivotal step in bridging inequality and reducing the barriers to social mobility that are so ingrained in today's economy.”

