DeVos Foundation sunsets after 54 years, $1.1 billion in giving

In the late 1960s, as Amway Corp. grew and prospered, the late co-founder Richard DeVos and his wife, Helen, decided to better organize how they shared their growing wealth.

They created and funded a private, charitable foundation to financially support causes, organizations and projects that they believed in, both in Grand Rapids and around the nation.

Now, after providing $1.1 billion in contributions to more than 1,000 organizations over more than a half-century, the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation is sunsetting, marking an end of an era of deep philanthropy in Grand Rapids that’s rooted in their faith.

“My mother, before they had too much extra money to give around easily, they had a plan and she would take cash and put it in an envelope for giving, consistent with the Christian tradition of tithing,” said Dick DeVos, Richard and Helen DeVos’ eldest son, who recalls how the couple’s giving started well before they formed the foundation.

“My father would tell the story. They would take and put cash in the envelope before they figured out the rest of what they were going to do because giving and sharing was always important to them, even from the earliest days of their marriage,” DeVos recalled in an interview with Crain’s Grand Rapids Business, a sibling publication of Crain Currency.

“The foundation became sort of a formalization or an extension of that very personal decision that giving was something that they were going to do. As they were blessed with resources to give more, the foundation became a good way to do it and how to do it well, and how to do these things thoughtfully was all part of the equation.

“They gave away over a billion dollars, and [it] was very much important to them to give to organizations that were impactful, the organizations that made a difference and that were doing things they cared deeply about.”

The Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation is ceasing operations as of Wednesday, May 1, more than five decades after a modest beginning in 1970, when it gave gifts to 33 organizations that collectively totaled $79,400.

In their hometown alone, the DeVoses’ foundation provided financial support to more than 300 local organizations over its life span. The top recipients locally over the years were the Corewell Health Foundation (formerly Spectrum Health Foundation), the Grand Rapids Symphony, Grand Rapids Christian Schools and the Grand Valley University Foundation, each of which received millions in gifts.

Through those gifts, the foundation contributed to the creation of the Medical Mile in Grand Rapids, Corewell Health’s children’s hospital and to Grand Valley State University’s downtown campus, all of which continue to grow and evolve today.

Driven by their faith, the DeVos’ philanthropy extended into areas they felt would benefit their hometown and spur others to give as well.

“It all sprang from their faith, and that’s the basis for it all, but they never limited it to faith,” Dick DeVos said. “They went to areas where they felt a passion, where they felt connection, things that moved their spirit, moved their heart to give, to trusting that others would resonate with other areas of the community.”

DESIGNED TO SUNSET

Unlike many foundations, Richard and Helen DeVos never intended theirs to continue in perpetuity after they died. Richard DeVos, who co-founded Amway (short for American Way) in 1959 with his good friend, the late Jay Van Andel, died Sept. 6, 2018, at the age of 92. Helen DeVos passed nearly a year earlier, on Oct. 10, 2017, at the age of 90.

Their wishes were for the foundation to sunset in the years after their passing. The intent was to give the next generation the freedom to chart their own courses in philanthropy and support the organization and causes that they believed in.

Although their passions were “pretty aligned,” they didn’t want their children to feel obligated to give to the same causes, Doug DeVos, their youngest son and the co-chairman of Amway, told Crain’s Grand Rapids Business.

“It was something that mom and dad always talked about,” Doug DeVos said. “They had things that they wanted to do, but … at the end of the day, they wanted it to stop so that the opportunity would be available for others to move forward. They didn’t want to have everybody, if you will, trapped in their legacy. They had their own purpose and sense of why they were doing what they were doing, and they wanted others to have that same joy.”

Dick DeVos calls that approach “an enormously empowering idea.”

“Rather than sitting around for 25 years, giving away your parents’ money wondering what they would have done and having siblings argue about ‘mom would have done this’ and ‘dad would have wanted that,’ they said, ‘No, you find your heart and lean in and do it,’” he said.

Lesley Slavitt, executive director of the Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy at Grand Valley State University, said the “passing of the guard” that the sunsetting of the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation represents could be coming at a good time, as the community’s needs have changed since their era.

“They had broad, civic well-being interests in program areas that reflect the well-being and health and vitality of a community overall, and those seem to align with a lot of the same interests that family members currently have,” she said. “[But] while a number of institutions are deeply rooted in the longevity of a community, things also change in the community. The programs change, some of the needs may change and some of the organizations may change. … That’s something that has to be actively, richly understood in relationships that have to be continued to be built.”

For example, the pandemic happened after Rich and Helen DeVos died, and it revealed deep social and health disparities that needed to be addressed, Slavitt said.

“Needs change and grow in ways that it’s important to have the active agility that allows philanthropy to be the best partner it can to the well-being of the community,” she said.

To that end, each of the DeVoses’ four children — Dick, Dan, Cheri and Doug — have created their own foundations that support organizations and causes, as have some of their grandchildren.

“I think it’s safe to say that they were such an extraordinary example, not just to those of us in the family, but encouraged many, many others in the community to be generous givers and to think about the importance of these things,” Dick DeVos said.

EDUCATION AND THE ARTS

Incorporated with the state on Sept. 12, 1969, the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation backed organizations involved in education, health care, arts and culture, and faith and ministry.

The first gifts the foundation awarded in 1970 included LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church; Grand Rapids Christian Schools; Junior Achievement; World Renew; Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Gospel Communications International in Muskegon.

The last gift from the foundation was a $20 million contribution to a $50 million gift the DeVos family gave this year to Corewell Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and for pediatric care centers in planning at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and Mary Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

The foundation’s longest beneficiary has been the Grand Rapids Symphony Society, which received funding each year for 52 years. That includes a $1.1 million gift from the foundation in 2022, according to the most recent available financial disclosure form that nonprofit organizations are required to file annually with the Internal Revenue Service.

Dick DeVos recalls how support for the Grand Rapids Symphony came from his mother’s love of classical music. As a child, he remembers listening at night in his bedroom as she played the piano.

“My bedroom was in the basement in our family house, and I would hear her playing the piano upstairs alone just for the joy of it, not knowing that probably we could hear all of her bad notes and all of her mistakes right downstairs,” he joked.

His mother’s love for music and her desire to support children matched with his father’s interest in building up health care services in Grand Rapids. Those interests served as the basis for supporting the Grand Rapids Symphony, St. Cecilia Music Society, the predecessor to Corewell Health and the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, which was named after the family matriarch.

“She loved music, and so this support for the symphony in music, the commitment to family and passion about children combined with my dad’s view that a great community needed to have great health care that would be available to people to allow them to stay in the community,” Dick DeVos said.

Helen DeVos was active on the Grand Rapids Symphony’s board, where she served as secretary from 1974 to 1982. The Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation in 2012 donated $20 million to the symphony’s $40 million Legacy of Excellence Campaign, which the DeVoses led to create a permanent endowment for the organization.

The Grand Rapids Symphony was the largest grant recipient in 2022, according to the most recent financial disclosure filing to the IRS.

Helen DeVos also served on the board at the St. Cecilia Music Society, including a period as board president. The foundation was a major contributor to the organization over the years.