Burgos hired to manage Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s investment portfolio

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) has hired Michael Burgos as its new director of investments. He will oversee the foundation’s private equity portfolio, which spans about $5 billion in assets under management

Burgos had worked since 2019 as a private equity investor at StepStone Group, an investment firm based in New York. At StepStone, his investment strategy focused on buyout, venture capital and growth equity primary fund commitments, co-investments and secondaries.