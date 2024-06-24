Burgos hired to manage Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s investment portfolio

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Jun 24, 2024
2 days ago

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) has hired Michael Burgos as its new director of investments. He will oversee the foundation’s private equity portfolio, which spans about $5 billion in assets under management

Burgos had worked since 2019 as a private equity investor at StepStone Group, an investment firm based in New York. At StepStone, his investment strategy focused on buyout, venture capital and growth equity primary fund commitments, co-investments and secondaries.

CFF’s investments include its Path to a Cure initiative, announced in 2019, to allocate $500 million through 2025 toward drug discovery and development to treat cystic fibrosis. Last year, the foundation funded more than $286 million for cystic fibrosis research and care.

