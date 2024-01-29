MacKenzie Scott pares her Amazon stake by $10 billion

MacKenzie Scott unloaded 65.3 million shares in Amazon.com Inc. last year, or about a quarter of her stake in the company, according to a regulatory filing.

Those shares would be worth $10.4 billion at Friday’s closing price.

After her divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019, Scott ended up with roughly 4% of the tech giant, a stake that was then worth around $37 billion. Despite having disposed of about half of her shares over the past five years, Amazon still makes up the bulk of her $37.6 billion net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Her fortune would be much bigger if it weren’t for her unprecedented philanthropy. Since the split from Bezos, Scott has donated more than $16.5 billion to a range of charities — a huge amount even for one of the richest people on the planet. Scott releases a list of recipients on her website, including more than 360 organizations that received a total of $2.15 billion in the past year.

Read More: MacKenzie Scott donates $2 billion to 360 different charities

In 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, a nonbinding promise that billionaires make to donate the majority of their wealth.

“In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,” she wrote in a letter on the Giving Pledge website. “My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”

Scott couldn’t be reached for comment.

Bezos, worth $184.1 billion, has not signed the Giving Pledge but told CNN in 2022 that he planned to give away the majority of his wealth.