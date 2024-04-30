Lithuania’s Mano Bank helps buy forests for preservation

Lithuania’s Mano Bank has provided funds to buy 291 acres of old-growth forests in the European country, of which about one-third is covered by forests.

The bank’s sustainability initiative is a collaboration with the Ancient Woods Foundation, a Vilnius-based organization that will manage the acquired forests to preserve its ecosystem for future generations.

Lithuania’s first-quarter GDP for 2024 reached 17.1 billion euros, a 0.8% increase over the last quarter of 2023. This year’s World Happiness Report found Lithuania to be the happiest country in the world for people under 30.