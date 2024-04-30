Lithuania’s Mano Bank helps buy forests for preservation

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Apr 30, 2024
2 hours ago
Lithuania forest
Credit: Darius Babelis
A forest reserve in Lithuania.

Lithuania’s Mano Bank has provided funds to buy 291 acres of old-growth forests in the European country, of which about one-third is covered by forests. 

The bank’s sustainability initiative is a collaboration with the Ancient Woods Foundation, a Vilnius-based organization that will manage the acquired forests to preserve its ecosystem for future generations. 

Lithuania’s first-quarter GDP for 2024 reached 17.1 billion euros, a 0.8% increase over the last quarter of 2023. This year’s World Happiness Report found Lithuania to be the happiest country in the world for people under 30.

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.