Ken Griffin’s $12 million gift to NYC hospital targets achy knees

Ken Griffin is giving $12 million to the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan for a new research initiative focused on treating knee pain.

Griffin’s donation will create the Kenneth C. Griffin Research Accelerator, which will work to increase the personalization of knee replacement surgery, according to a statement Tuesday.

The gift will also support the HSS Kellen Tower, a 94,000-square-foot (8,733-square-meter) building under construction at 70th Street and FDR Drive. The tower, expected to open in 2025, will be the headquarters for joint replacement surgery and house the accelerator. The hospital sees more than 200,000 patient visits annually.

HSS “is where I recommend all my friends go for their orthopedic care — there is no place in the world as good as the incredible team at HSS,” Griffin said Monday night at the hospital’s annual gala. He told of the “precisely one” surgery he’s had there, a knee anthroscopy, as well as his mother’s treatment, both as patients of Steven Haas, the hospital’s chief of knee service.

His first gift to HSS, in 2016, supported research on complications following knee replacement surgery, “of which I hope I never need one,” he said.

The gift is Griffin’s latest in science and medicine, one of the six themes of philanthropic focus outlined on his Griffin Catalyst website. In December, he joined David Geffen in a $400 million gift to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, also on the Upper East Side. In March, he pledged $50 million for a cancer research facility and $50 million to expand a neurology institute, both in Miami.

Griffin has a net worth of $41.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.