Private equity investor gives $100 million to University of Chicago for business school

Private equity investor Konstantin Sokolov has donated $100 million to the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, giving it a potential lifeline as elite U.S. colleges risk losing billions of dollars in federal funding.

Sokolov dedicated the funds to the school’s executive MBA program, from which he graduated 20 years ago. The University of Chicago said the gift will ensure that the program can continue to offer scholarships and afford its operations. The executive MBA curriculum, founded in 1943 to address wartime demand for skilled administrators, will be renamed after him.

“Sokolov’s gift will strengthen Chicago Booth’s ability to attract the most talented executive MBA students from around the globe,” the university said in a release Tuesday. “The gift will also make it possible for the school to continue to refine its curricular and programmatic offerings.”

The donation comes at a precarious time for higher education. President Trump’s administration is seeking sweeping oversight of top universities it says aren’t doing enough to fight antisemitism on campuses. Late Monday, a government task force said it would freeze $2.2 billion of multiyear grants to Harvard University after its president, Alan Garber, rejected demands from the administration. The government has also canceled $400 million in funding to Columbia University and paused funds to Northwestern and Cornell.

Large donations are becoming an increasingly critical source of support for U.S. colleges. Last year, the University of Chicago received an anonymous $100 million donation to support free expression. Sokolov last year also committed unrestricted funds to advance the university’s business school. He said his education there has been instrumental to his career.

“Two decades after my graduation, the lessons I learned, the experiences I gained and the friendships I forged at Booth remain the foundation of my career and my life,” Sokolov said in the release. “The school’s relentless pursuit of knowledge is an inspiration, and I hope my support will contribute to its continued success.”

After moving to the U.S. from Russia at age 21, Sokolov went on to found the private equity firm IJS Investments and became a leader of national infrastructure projects in telecommunications, energy and financial services