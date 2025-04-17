As colleges face funding cuts, wealthy donors could help fill gap 

The Trump administration’s sweeping cuts to federal funding for colleges and universities have prompted some wealthy donors to explore ways to fill the gap.

Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Harvard University, Northwestern University, Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania are among the institutions facing millions — and in some cases, billions — of dollars in federal funding freezes as the administration advances its higher education agenda. Colleges and universities nationwide are bracing for the possibility of deeper cuts.

In 2023, the federal government’s funding for higher education totaled $250.66 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. That same year, private giving to colleges and universities reached $58 billion, according to the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), a global nonprofit for educational advancement.

Federal funding gaps

Harvard has rejected a series of demands from the Trump administration, putting not only its funding but also its tax-exempt status in jeopardy. In response, many alumni have been motivated to give to the Ivy League university. Laurence H. Tribe, a Harvard emeritus professor, has witnessed an outpouring of support from alumni upping their donations, according to The Harvard Crimson.

University administrators are also looking to donors and alumni for more support, perhaps aiming to bring back dollars from wealthy donors who stepped back due to the way Harvard addressed on-campus antisemitism, The Crimson reported.

“It’s clear that philanthropy cannot and should not replace federal funding, but its importance is undeniably growing more urgent,” Brian Flahaven, vice president of strategic partnerships at CASE, told Crain Currency.

At Arabella Advisors , a consultancy that works across the philanthropic sector, Managing Director Joseph Brooks sees increasing donor interest. “We’re increasingly hearing from clients who are concerned about the long-term implications of federal funding cuts in higher education and are exploring where their philanthropic support might make the greatest difference,” he said.

While the loss of federal dollars undoubtedly hurts, many institutions need more time to understand the long-term financial impact.

“It is still too early to be able to generalize, but all institutions are in the midst of making determinations about how to respond and move forward while they finish out their current academic year,” Flahaven said.

High-net-worth donors also face uncertainty, given ongoing economic volatility.

“We know that people give when they feel financially and economically secure, and financial market volatility and instability can lead to individual donors actually postponing their giving or holding back,” said Una Osili , associate dean for research and international programs and the Efroymson Chair in Philanthropy at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy .

Opportunities to make an impact

Where can high-net-worth individuals make the biggest difference if they choose to support colleges and universities?

“Some donors, they might reaffirm existing commitments that they've made or expand their support. But just across the board, I'd say there's a desire to be responsive with intention and not just urgency but really asking those questions of values and mission,” said Jumi Falusi Samen , senior director of 21/64 , a nonprofit practice that provides multigenerational advising.

Donors might choose to support research initiatives, academic departments or students. They may also opt to give individual gifts, establish endowments or contribute through a family office or charitable foundation.

“It can be valuable to explore the broader ecosystem — spanning community colleges, public universities and private institutions, all of which are facing distinct challenges and would welcome support,” Brooks said.

Regardless of how donors contribute, relationship-building remains at the core of philanthropic giving.

“Though family offices and donor-advised funds are increasingly common and effective, as these vehicles manage large-scale giving, the relationship between an institution and its supporters is at the core personal and built over time,” Flahaven said.

Relationships that last

To foster those relationships, colleges and universities will need to develop strategies tailored to different types of donors, whether alumni or not.

“Older generations are often focused on legacy and continuity,” said Falusi Samen, “while younger, rising generations are often at that stage of high-potential engagement with an organization, wanting to understand what's shifting, what's needed, where are the areas to engage more directly."

The strongest relationships are often built on a shared mission. “The most effective relationships are long-term and mission-aligned, ensuring that an individual’s philanthropic goals and the institution's mission and needs converge,” Flahaven said.

Brooks said he is seeing a growing number of donors interested in partnering with colleges and universities to address larger societal issues. “For example, some are supporting universities in building or expanding programs related to public health, helping fill critical gaps in the national infrastructure,” he said.

Universities can also be more vocal about why giving matters. “Sharing more of what they do with the community could help build the type of engagement that can support all kinds of new revenue streams and deeper connections with the organization and their leaders,” Osili said.

High-net-worth donors can also advocate for the sector. They can speak to lawmakers about the value of higher education, discuss how their contributions have made a difference, or volunteer their time by serving on advisory boards or mentoring students.

“With intentional and informed giving,” Brooks said, “high-net-worth donors can play a powerful role in shaping the future of higher education and the communities it serves."