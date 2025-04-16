Can Harvard’s billions withstand Trump’s federal funding fight?

Harvard University’s balance sheet — fortified to withstand surprise blows — is facing an unprecedented test as it faces off with the Trump administration.

The wealthiest U.S. college has long hoarded cash and built its budget to withstand “shocks” as the Ivy League school put it in its financial statement. It’s armed with pristine credit ratings and a $53 billion endowment — the most of any school.

That affluence makes it well-situated to weather the strongest blow yet when a task force under President Trump announced it would freeze $2.2 billion in federal money after the school refused to agree to a list of government demands. The president then threatened Harvard’s tax-exempt status, yet another painful financial risk to the school.

“If there’s ever been an emergency, this is an emergency,” said Sandy Baum, a higher education expert and nonresident senior fellow at the Urban Institute. “They could certainly take more money from their endowment, at least temporarily. But that doesn’t mean they could fund the huge amount of research and replace the large amount of money they’re getting from the federal government.”

Harvard raked in $6.5 billion of annual revenue in fiscal 2024 and enjoyed a $45 million surplus. Its financial resources “built over years through disciplined planning and sound financial management” are meant to “allow Harvard’s schools and units to withstand shocks,” the school said in its most recent financial report.

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. higher education banker Ritu Kalra serves as Harvard’s CFO. Timothy R. Barakett, who founded TRB Advisors, a private investment firm and family office, is its treasurer.

Though the school is cushioned by its endowment, over 80% of the funds are restricted to certain purposes like financial aid, professorships and scholarships. Most of the federal funding is tied to academic and scientific research. Ever since World War II, the federal government has largely outsourced research projects to universities and today foots more than half the bill.