Blackstone president gives $125 million to Tel Aviv medical school

Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray and his wife, Mindy, have donated $125 million to Tel Aviv University’s medical school, the largest gift ever to the school and among the largest to an academic institution in Israel.

The Grays’ donation to the medical school, which will now bear their name, will enable Tel Aviv University to increase the number of students there by about 25% a year to more than 400. Israel has been grappling with a shortage of physicians, mainly due to too few spots in the country’s institutions.

“Since the difficult events of Oct. 7, we have been looking for a way that would allow us to make a significant difference in Israel,” Mindy and Jon Gray said in a statement. “In our view, there is no better way to contribute to the healing process than to support an institution that touches the lives of so many.”

The gift will help the university increase the number of students in other health professions, including nurses, speech therapists, audiologists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists. It will work to reduce social gaps and increase the number of students from various groups in the population, including Arabs, ultra-Orthodox, Ethiopian immigrants and new immigrants.

The university also plans to use the funds to build a dormitory, absorb more biomedical researchers, establish research laboratories and upgrade the medical school building.

The medical school had been named for the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma LP. In 2023, the university and the family agreed to remove the Sackler name, four years after Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy after being overwhelmed by lawsuits alleging that it helped fuel the opioid crisis.

Jon Gray, 55, has a personal net worth of $7.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The donation was made through the Gray Foundation, which called it a “one-time special gift.”