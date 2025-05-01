May 8, 2025: Investing trends family offices are following amid market volatility

Tom Hoops is the CEO of the multifamily office New Republic Partners, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. He spoke with Crain Currency about the benefits of an MFO for families as well as his investing outlook for what looks to be a volatile few quarters.

You started with two families, and now you’re working with several dozen. What are the advantages of having a multifamily office (MFO) of that size?

Well, there are certain families that should have a single-family office. There are some where it probably may not make as much sense.

What an MFO can offer, compared to a single-family office, is that all the families can benefit from the team and the infrastructure and the hive mind. And then find a way to also customize a strategy for each family and meet them where they are, in terms of their strengths and their unique assets.

At a single-family office, you have a small team; and … at that size, you can't know all the asset classes around the world. You can't have all that connectivity. You can't have diligence teams.

At an MFO, everyone’s aligned, everyone’s a fee-paying client. There is total transparency, and every family can share resources.

What investing trends do you see family offices taking amid all this volatility?

One thing that ties them together is multigenerational wealth, which then leads to a longer time horizon, which means they can take risks and take advantage of illiquid opportunities much more so than most folks on the street.

For a large family, you want strategic allocations that help protect you amid the volatility happening right now. And that needs to be diversified, with exposure to international equity investing, commodities, inflation hedges. Are there geographies that we might want to lean into harder or a little less in this new world order?

Is that because they’ve got patient capital?

Some of it is patient capital. Also, most families have different trusts, different pools. And a lot of these pools, no one is expecting to see a dime from them for 30 years.

So does this month's volatility really matter? In the grand scheme of things, no. Let's make sure we're not doing anything dumb. But if it's allocated the right way, it's not something people are relying on to pay the cable bill. So you can take a longer-term view, a more patient view.

Some of those trusts, some of them are foundations that have distribution requirements, so you have to keep watching your liquidity buckets and managing around that. If you've gone into it with the right allocations, a pullback in the public equity market shouldn't all of a sudden leave you struggling to make your 4 or 5% required distribution out of the foundation.

What strategies do you see family offices adopting with the roller-coaster of tariff announcements? Any shorting or increased day trading?

Not really seeing that kind of activity. Broadly speaking, family offices can be more opportunistic and can step into something a little faster than an institution can, whether that's a distressed situation or secondary opportunities. We're already starting to see it come over the transom. Some of the tech names that you know really well, the unicorns and so forth. Those are all trading now at prices we haven't seen in a while.

And don't invest in secondary funds, because that's carried interest on top of carried interest. But investing in secondaries directly from LPs who are selling can be interesting.

Do you find that the families with an MFO fall into a "hive mind" mindset and use internal knowledge to follow what works for other families? Or does it get competitive?

It depends on the type of firm you're talking about. It doesn’t have to be competitive if you have a strong team of people from all corners of the investing world, such as private equity, venture capital, private credit, asset management; and all the families benefit from their expertise.

It’s kind of a hub, and the families can be the spokes; and we are very active in the co-investment, direct-opportunity space, along with capital investors. So every time we add a spoke to that hub, there is a network effect. So that when the shipping team, the shipping family, gets something interesting, the specialty-chemical families can benefit from it, they'll see things that can be helpful.

Family offices catch a break on CTA rules—but should stay vigilant

By MICHAEL PEREZ

Many family offices are breathing a sigh of relief after the latest developments surrounding on-again, off-again reporting requirements of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). After a turbulent stretch of legal challenges and shifting guidance from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), family offices finally have clearer direction.

The CTA was introduced in 2019 as bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing tax fraud, money laundering and other illicit activities. While it earned backing from anti-corruption advocates and financial transparency groups, the law drew concern from many of the estimated 32 million small businesses and family offices subject to its business ownership interest (BOI) reporting requirements. Privacy concerns, data security issues and compliance burdens spurred lawsuits and regulatory delays, many of which have only recently been resolved.

On March 21, FinCEN issued an interim final rule (IFR) that reinforced the U.S. Treasury Department’s March 2 suspension of enforcement. This effectively exempts all entities created in the United States — including those previously classified as “domestic reporting companies” — and their beneficial owners from BOI reporting requirements.

The IFR also narrows the definition of a “foreign reporting company” to include only entities formed under foreign law and registered to do business in a U.S. state or tribal jurisdiction. This change brings relief to businesses and family offices that had been grappling with unclear and potentially costly compliance expectations.

Vigilance still required

Although domestic businesses now have temporary relief, CTA reporting requirements still apply to entities that meet the updated definition of foreign reporting companies. These entities, however, are not required to report U.S. persons as beneficial owners, and U.S. persons with ownership in them are not required to report their interests.

FinCEN’s interim final rule also includes new BOI reporting deadlines for foreign companies registered to operate in the U.S.:

Companies registered before March 21 must file a BOI report within 30 days of that date.

Companies registered on or after March 21 have 30 days from the date their registration becomes effective to file a BOI report.

FinCEN is currently accepting public comments on the interim rule and intends to finalize it later this year. Given the fluid nature of the regulatory environment, family offices should remain attentive to any further changes that may affect their compliance responsibilities.

Actionable steps for family offices

Here are four steps that domestic family offices can take to stay ahead of potential CTA rule changes:

1. Stay informed: Monitor FinCEN and Treasury Department updates regularly to stay current on new guidance.

2. Evaluate entity structures: Review organizational structures to determine whether any are subject to reporting and assess whether changes are needed to maintain compliance.

3. Consult legal and compliance professionals: Work proactively with advisers to understand the implications of regulatory shifts and ensure compliance with best practices.

4. Develop an internal plan: Establish internal procedures for collecting and reporting ownership data in case enforcement resumes.

Navigating the future

Family offices still recovering from the CTA’s bumpy rollout may enjoy a temporary reprieve. But vigilance remains key. Monitoring FinCEN developments, staying engaged with legal counsel and planning ahead can help prevent future surprises.

Given the evolving regulatory landscape, family offices that act now to prepare for future shifts will be in a better position to stay compliant and avoid disruption.