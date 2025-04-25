May 1, 2025: How family offices are rethinking investing in new era of ESG

Jason Britton is the founder and CIO of Reflection Asset Management, a boutique wealth management firm in Charleston, South Carolina, that specializes in thematic investing for high-net-worth families, foundations and trusts. He also is an adjunct professor of impact investing at the College of Charleston School of Business. Britton discussed the state of ESG investing and how family offices are picking up the slack during a pullback by institutional investors.

In recent years, ESG has become sort of a dirty word. But obviously, there is still plenty of investment in renewables and sustainable technologies, no matter what it’s called.

They were successful at making it a dirty word, making it synonymous with some sort of deep-state woke agenda. And yes, you've seen fund flows decrease. I think we were down about a half a billion dollars in February. You've got a fair amount of attrition in terms of fund managers, and funds are shuttering. But I think the people that are truly committed to it and that are focused on it are doubling down. I think they see it as almost a way for them to protest or revolt with their capital. So certain people are embracing it.

I also see the momentum, the switch from what I'll call broad ESG — which I think was mainstream asset managers trying desperately to sell the public something — to now a more focused approach to sustainability, renewable energy, regenerative agriculture. So much more aligned with sustainability, to the environment, and a lot less aligned with traditional progressive policies around lifestyle.

So beforehand, it was more opaque and loose?

No, I think before, it was garbage. I think it was anything you could cram into the tent [that] people would call ESG, and then it would have 10 of the largest integrated oil companies in it. And they would say well, yeah, they're the best of their sector. There was no real standard to it. And no one could hold you accountable for putting lipstick on a pig, further evidenced by the fact that almost two years ago, the SEC felt compelled to apply the names rule to ESG.

So, they're starting, though enforcement's been delayed. So the SEC has actually pushed that start date back from what was supposed to be September of this year for funds with a billion dollars or more. And for the smaller firms, it’s almost indefinitely postponed. So I don't know that we'll see the broad application of that anytime soon, like we were anticipating. But I think fund managers started to think about it.

Any specific renewable technologies that are really attracting a lot of the investment right now?

You're seeing a lot of that on the private market side — in venture capital and private equity. You're not seeing it so much in the public markets because the wrapper for creating the 40 Act product [per laws that protect investors] is so expensive that the theme needs to be broadly investable. And most of those are gonna be really thin at this point, so you're gonna have trouble raising assets just because there's not enough for an exchange-traded fund or a mutual fund to support it. So what you see in terms of renewables and sustainables in general, it is very broad.

What I'm seeing is that there's been a shift in marketing focus away from the broader thematic ESG-principled investments, which were mostly negatively screened, to now positive-seeking things mostly around environmental technology. You'd likely find a sustainability strategy, and you would see all of those themes in there, right? You'd see water, you'd see air, you'd see ocean health, you'd see soil, you'd see sustainable and renewable energy. All those would be in one sort of bucket or sleeve, each ETF or mutual fund.

Where do you see family offices doing ESG investing? Have they picked up the slack, or have they pulled back like a lot of other institutional investors have?

I think family offices are going full throttle. I just think they're talking about it a lot less. I think they're seeing it as an opportunity for them to carry the banner, continue the good work. There's enormous multigenerational bonding and transfer of family values and mutual interest and all of those things that we're seeing. And that's true both on what we'll call the traditional ESG principles, certainly on principles and sustainability in the environment.

And that faith aspect is part of it. They want to make sure that the next generation is prepared to manage the responsibility and what we believe to be the requirements that go along with this wealth. But I just don't think they're talking about it.

They might be talking about it privately at their events, but they're not out front anymore because it's not worth it. You get painted with that brush, and you know, they're smart enough to realize that the work can go on without the fanfare, because they're going to otherwise be spending a significant amount of time defending the fanfare as opposed to doing the work. Because everything has become so politicized, there is a new sort of discretion you see.

What do you see on the regulatory front — anything that makes it more difficult for renewables companies and the green space to thrive?

Big picture, sustainable and renewable energy production isn’t going away. You might see a temporary disruption in regulation. One thing you can say about these tariffs is that they’re likely reducing demand for energy. When oil drops below $60 a barrel, it becomes almost impossible to produce it profitably in West Texas. So you’re essentially destroying demand — which, by definition, improves greenhouse gas emissions and related issues. Inadvertently, it’s making the environment a better place.

Your legacy plan might be failing — because it lacks human element

Jamie Yuenger

By JAMIE YUENGER

For families of significant wealth, estate planning is table stakes. Wills are written, trusts are structured, guardians are named, and philanthropic vehicles are created. The documents are airtight. The tax strategy is optimized. And yet, something often feels missing.

It’s not just a feeling. It’s a risk.

Even the most comprehensive estate plan can fall flat if it doesn’t speak to the emotional core of the next generation. When heirs don’t feel a personal connection to what they’re inheriting — when they don’t understand the story behind the structures — they’re more likely to disengage, fracture or even reject the intentions behind the plan.

What’s missing? The human element.

Most estate plans focus on transferring the what — the assets, businesses and philanthropic capital — but not the why. Families aren’t just passing down financial capital; they’re passing down identity, purpose and values. And that transfer doesn’t happen through legal language. It happens through stories.

Over the years, I’ve seen how a lack of storytelling can leave a void — and how integrating narrative can transform a cold plan into a living legacy.

Take, for example, a family matriarch who spent decades building a business from the ground up. Her will bequeathed equal shares to her children. But it was only through recording her life story — her struggles, motivations and hopes for the company — that her heirs truly understood what they were inheriting. Her words gave meaning to the shares. Her voice gave weight to the plan.

So how do we integrate the human element into an estate plan?

Here are three powerful, practical ways:

1. Create an ethical will (video or written). An ethical will isn’t a legal document — but it might be the most meaningful one you ever create. Whether recorded as a video or written as a letter, it offers a chance to express your core values, life lessons and hopes for future generations. Some families choose to share it during a family meeting or pair it with the unveiling of a formal estate plan. In recent years, I’ve seen families turn to audio and video formats to bring these reflections to life — capturing voice, inflection and emotion in ways that words on a page often can’t.

2. Attach story to structure. Wills, trusts and succession documents outline what will happen. But they rarely answer why. Why did you choose this specific trustee? Why is the foundation focused on education? Why is the business being passed down — or sold?

I've worked with families who take the time to create legacy films that sit alongside these formal documents. These films aren’t about nostalgia — they’re about context. They explain decisions, share backstories and reveal the thinking that shaped the structures now in place. When done thoughtfully, they become interpretive tools, helping heirs not only receive wealth but also understand the values that shaped it.

3. Make storytelling an ongoing practice. Legacy isn’t built in one sitting. It’s created over time, through conversation, connection and reflection. That’s why some families now create private podcast series — or “family-casts” — to share stories in a more continual, intimate way. These are often recorded over months or years and might include reflections from a founder, sibling conversations or memories from an elder.

Unlike a one-time project, this format invites evolution. It grows with the family, creating a living archive of memory, meaning and identity. And perhaps most important, it becomes a regular practice of emotional connection — an antidote to the formality of estate documents and a bridge across generations.

A truly complete estate plan doesn’t just transfer wealth, it transfers wisdom. It gives the next generation not only legal clarity but also emotional grounding. Families who build in the human element are the ones whose plans are not just implemented — but remembered, respected and carried forward.