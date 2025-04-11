April 17, 2025: The appeal of private credit when markets are volatile

Christopher Zook leads Houston-based CAZ Investments, which manages $8 billion in assets across private markets in energy, general partner stakes, private credit, real estate and professional sports. He talked with Crain Currency about the appeal of private credit and what strategies make the most sense when the markets are volatile.

Why has private credit become such an attractive income stream for wealthy investors?

Private credit has emerged as one of the fastest-growing asset classes, driven by a unique convergence of market conditions and structural advantages. The segment is supported by two powerful tailwinds: (1) the explosive growth of private assets requiring debt capital to fuel growth and acquisitions, and (2) the strategic retreat of traditional banks following post-2008 great financial crisis regulations.

With fewer banks competing to provide credit, private lenders occupy a stronger negotiating position, often securing enhanced yields alongside meaningful structural protections. This combination of high income and risk mitigation has consistently translated into superior results relative to traditional fixed income. Across virtually every long-term time horizon, private debt has outperformed traditional fixed income by a substantial margin.

In addition to return potential, private credit enhances a portfolio’s durability. Most loans are structured with floating interest rates tied to short-term benchmarks like the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), allowing yields to rise in step with market rates. This is unlike fixed-rate bonds, which typically lose value as rates climb. Shorter durations in private credit loans also support timely repositioning in dynamic markets, for lenders and borrowers alike.

How has the asset class performed in recent years?

Perhaps most important, private credit has demonstrated remarkable consistency through downturns. From 2004 to 2022 — a period that included both the global financial crisis and the COVID pandemic — loss rates averaged just 1% annually, underscoring the strategy’s resilience.

Together, these features give private credit a unique return profile, resulting in low correlation with public equities, traditional bonds and other alternatives. The combination of consistent high income, outsized relative returns, capital preservation and meaningful diversification benefits is understandably appealing. For many investors, it has become a strategic anchor in both growth-oriented and defensive portfolio constructions.

How have family offices in particular increased their interest in private credit as an asset class?

Family offices have emerged as natural adopters of private credit, leveraging their flexibility and long-term mindset to capitalize on the unique advantages the asset class possesses. We have seen a clear trend within our network — family offices increasing their exposure from low single digits to materially higher allocations, reflecting a broader strategic reassessment of how to source yield and manage risk in today’s environment.

Three characteristics make private credit particularly well-aligned with family office portfolios:

1. The ability to generate high, consistent income with low volatility complements the wealth preservation mandates that drive multigenerational decision-making.

2. Manager selection is paramount in private credit, where almost everything hinges on credit underwriting and deal access. Family offices that partner with established credit firms having deep relationships with private equity managers gain privileged access to capacity-constrained strategies that can meaningfully enhance portfolio returns.

3. Many family offices now bring a level of sophistication and speed to the space that allows them to participate in more specialized strategies as both capital providers and strategic liquidity seekers. We are seeing growing interest in NAV-based financing solutions, for example, where family offices operate on both sides of the transaction — as portfolio principals seeking efficient capital solutions from legacy alternative investments and as lenders capitalizing on that demand through thoughtfully structured, asset-backed lending opportunities.

What are private credit strategies that make the most sense, given the current market volatility and global trade tensions?

When uncertainty grows in the economy and markets, it typically leads to greater opportunities in private credit. Once again, we have seen traditional correlations falter in times of turmoil as everything converges. The massive treasury market volatility, with rates rising in spite of the broader market sell-off, underscores the importance of having a diversified fixed-income allocation.

Certain private credit strategies emerge as compelling defensive positions in this new paradigm. One is NAV-based lending, which can provide exceptional downside protection precisely when traditional portfolio hedges are failing. This strategy often targets conservative 10% to 30% loan-to-value ratios, creating substantial margins of safety while targeting 4% to 7% returns above T-bills independent of public market gyrations. The dramatic treasury market movements further reinforce the value of low-leverage secured lending against diversified private market assets.

Floating-rate credit structures also offer natural insulation against interest rate volatility while eliminating duration risk. These instruments, typically featuring SOFR plus 3% to 7% spreads and embedded SOFR floors, deliver attractive risk/return profiles regardless of rate direction. This design creates a powerful portfolio component that remains resilient even as traditional correlation assumptions between stocks and bonds break down.

Outpacing inflation with private alternative investments

Alan Bazaar and Michael Meechan

By ALAN BAZAAR and MICHAEL MEECHAN

For investors, inflation isn’t just a macroeconomic data point — it’s a direct threat to long-term purchasing power and wealth preservation.

Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston warned that a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and 10% on all other imports could add up to 2.2 percentage points to core inflation . These tariffs now appear to be taking shape, alongside a wave of reciprocal tariffs following President Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” address. Meanwhile, Trump has proposed redirecting $400 billion from DOGE’s $2 trillion savings target into consumer payments, echoing pandemic-era stimulus and risking another surge in inflation.

For those managing significant multigenerational capital, the implications are clear: Maintaining real returns requires more than positive performance — it demands strategic allocation beyond traditional markets.

Public markets: Valuation and concentration risk

Public equity markets are expensive and increasingly concentrated. The S&P 500 trades at 20 times forward earnings, its second-highest level since 1999. The top 10 stocks? Priced at 24 times multiple, a 118% premium to their 25-year average. Even the broader 490 names in the index trade 121% above their historical norms.

Why does this matter? Allocators tend to support a family’s future for generations, and starting valuations are one of the strongest predictors of long-term returns. JP Morgan projects midsingle-digit annualized returns of about 5% over the next five years, less than half the average of the past decade. On top of that, the market is increasingly driven by a handful of names. The top 10 companies account for the largest share of S&P 500 market cap in 25 years. That kind of concentration poses real diversification and downside risk, especially when those few stocks start to wobble — as we’ve already seen this year.

Fixed income: Yield risk in a shifting regime

For high-net-worth investors, bonds are once again offering attractive income in a higher-rate environment; however, inflation remains the central challenge. It erodes the purchasing power of interest and reduces real after-tax returns, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets. At the same time, the diversification benefits that bonds have traditionally provided are less dependable in an environment where inflation and interest rates are driving market behavior. According to the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index, traditional bonds have posted a -1.62% return over the past five years, weakening their role as a reliable hedge within diversified portfolios.

Private markets: Built for resilience

Howard Marks put it best: "The goal in investing isn’t achieving the highest return but the best relationship between return and risk."

Private markets — structured with long-term horizons and less influenced by short-term volatility — align well with the objectives of family offices. Unlike public markets, private strategies allow for more control, active management and strategic alignment with the specific goals of a family’s wealth plan.

Private equity: Accessing growth beyond the index

Private equity deal activity rebounded last year across North America and Europe, with transactions over $500 million rising 37% in value and 3% in volume. Much of this momentum is being driven by institutional and family office capital seeking opportunities beyond the public markets.

That shift makes sense. Nearly 87% of U.S. companies with over $100 million in revenue are privately held, and many of today’s most exciting growth stories are unfolding outside the S&P 500. Private equity offers access to innovation and expansion before companies go public, often at more attractive valuations.

As part of our investment strategy, we maintain private equity allocations focused on the lower middle market, targeting businesses that generate real free cash flow and can be acquired at attractive multiples. A prime example is focusing on sectors like tech services, health care and education, where recurring revenues and institutional client bases support strong, resilient growth.

Looking ahead, KKR projects private equity to return 11.6% annually over the next five years, almost double the S&P 500’s expected 5.9%. For family offices, it’s a powerful way to drive long-term growth and access the next wave of private market opportunity .

Private credit: Yield with downside protection

For investors seeking both income and principal protection, private credit is increasingly compelling. Rising interest rates and bank retrenchment have created dislocations that private lenders are stepping in to fill on favorable terms.

These opportunities are often backed by collateral and structured with contractual cash flows, providing a margin of safety and resilience during downturns. Asset classes like rail car leasing and farmland remain especially attractive in this environment, combining income stability with inflation-linked appreciation that makes for differentiated return drivers.

According to KKR, private credit is projected to return 6.9% annually over the next five years, outpacing the 5.1% expected from traditional high-yield bonds. That yield premium, combined with greater structural protections, is increasingly attractive for allocators building income-generating portfolios that can weather economic cycles.

A strategic allocation for the long term

At Hollow Brook, our investment approach is to exploit favorable asymmetries and avoid negative asymmetries where we can identify them. We position portfolios to limit downside risk and capitalize on long-term opportunities. With inflation eroding real returns and public markets looking stretched, private investments offer a critical edge — access to high-growth companies and stable cash flows. In an uncertain world, real value lies in investments designed for resilience.