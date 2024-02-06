David Canter joins alternative-investment platform CAIS as adviser

The alternative-investment platform CAIS announced that David Canter, a longtime adviser at Fidelity Investments, has joined the firm as a strategic adviser.

At Fidelity, Canter led the RIA and family office units as well as the Practice Management and Consulting practice for Fidelity Institutional.

Before that, he worked in a senior role at Charles Schwab. Currently, Canter also serves as a trustee to the Accordant Investments family of mutual funds.

“We are excited to have David join the CAIS team at a time when independent advisers are adopting CAIS technology as their primary solution to scale alternative investments,” said Matt Brown, CAIS founder and CEO.