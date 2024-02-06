David Canter joins alternative-investment platform CAIS as adviser

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.
Feb 06, 2024
2 hours ago

The alternative-investment platform CAIS announced that David Canter, a longtime adviser at Fidelity Investments, has joined the firm as a strategic adviser.

At Fidelity, Canter led the RIA and family office units as well as the Practice Management and Consulting practice for Fidelity Institutional.

Before that, he worked in a senior role at Charles Schwab. Currently, Canter also serves as a trustee to the Accordant Investments family of mutual funds.

“We are excited to have David join the CAIS team at a time when independent advisers are adopting CAIS technology as their primary solution to scale alternative investments,” said Matt Brown, CAIS founder and CEO.

Marcus Baram
Author Marcus Baram
Marcus Baram is a contributing editor at Crain Currency, where he covers the intersection of finance and politics. Prior to joining Crain Currency, Baram was a staff writer at Fast Company and an editor at Huff Post. He has also written for outlets such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vice. Baram is an expert on economic policy and has a deep understanding of the ways in which politics shapes the global financial system. In his role at Crain Currency, he brings a unique perspective to the complex and ever-evolving world of finance. With his keen analysis and clear writing, Baram helps readers make sense of the important issues impacting the economy today.