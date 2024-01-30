Here are 2024’s luxury travel trends

For upscale travelers, standards are higher than ever. After all, if you’re spending the money, it’s hard to argue that you don’t deserve the most brag-worthy meals, the dreamiest spas and saunas, and the world’s top laundry ninjas. What’s new on the horizon? Here are a few luxury travel trends that our favorite experts are predicting in 2024.

Exclusive food experiences

“One of the biggest luxury travel trends we’re seeing at Brush Creek Ranch is the demand for unique culinary experiences,” says Mike Williams, executive vice president and COO of the ultra-desirable ranch in Wyoming. “Guests love that our cuisine is freshly sourced from the ranch for every meal, and that they get to personally ‘live it,’ including learning about sustainable hydroponic gardening and plucking fresh fruits and vegetables from the greenhouse, or meeting our own herd of goats before participating in hands-on cheesemaking.” Williams says that demand has been so high that they’ve created a series of new Epicurean Retreats so that guests can dive into a specific interest including bread making, chocolate making, farmstead creamery, and wagyu & whiskey.

Other-level ski trips

"In a world where extraordinary experiences eclipse mere possessions, the zenith of luxury is a hyper-luxury ski experience,” says Robert Siegel, CEO of Bomber Ski, the ski brand that is most linked to luxury, whose mantra is “Aim beyond.” With their new subscription program, “Bomber offers unforgettable ski moments that money cannot buy, with access to the inaccessible” at the world's finest ski resorts, including the Four Seasons Resort in Vail, Hotel Jerome in Aspen, and Montage in Big Sky. Bomber even has a demo program at their Fifth Avenue Showroom in Manhattan.

Attention to upscale amenities

“High-end ‘amenities’ are no longer an amenity; they're a requirement,” says Mark Bau, co-founder of AMPM, a luxury travel concierge group.

Think Diptyque soaps and Parachute robes.

Andrew Wilder, Senior Director of Performance Marketing at Leesa Sleep says upscale travel clients are increasingly savvy, even when it comes to mattress selection at hotels. Travelers often pull down the sheets and look at the mattress brand before even unpacking—they will ask questions like, “Is the mattress fiberglass free? Does the mattress have zoned support to help with back pain?” To illustrate this point, he notes that the worldwide mattress market was valued at $49 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $78 billion by 2030.

Wellness, wellness, wellness

Ashley Kohler, Director of Wellness for Destination Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate says that not just good, but life-altering wellness programs have become essential. “Think hot and cold therapy…the prevalence of advanced shower and sauna systems…also, IV therapies. It all needs to be available.”

In the past year, THE WELL New York has also seen a rise in demand for IV therapy, particularly for fatigue busters, sleep and mental clarity support, to help with physical and mental exhaustion. Many are adding glutathione, taurine, and glycine, to the “Myers Cocktail,” or the base for all IVs which include magnesium, calcium, vitamin C and B vitamins for the ultimate recovery.

No one knows more about this than Alex Glasscock, co-founder and CEO of The Ranch Malibu, and The Ranch Hudson Valley which is slated to open this spring. One trend Glasscock has implemented into his new Hudson Valley property is the addition of colon hydrotherapy. “It offers numerous health benefits for those looking to enhance the detoxifying and cleansing elements of our program. It has also been an incredibly supportive tool for those entering the program with digestive issues, offering immediate relief for a more comfortable stay overall.”

At Hemlock Neversink, the new escape in the Catskills that travel snobs are flocking to, goat yoga and goat hikes are a major attraction. Katie Childs, director of Wellness & Spa at its parent company, Foster Supply Hospitality, says,“You can't help but let it all go and be with the goats. It's like an instant palate cleanse for the brain. There's an act of caring for another creature… happiness from connection and that connection that you form with an animal.””