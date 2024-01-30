Todos Santos Boutique Hotel opens on Mexico’s Baja peninsula

The Todos Santos Boutique Hotel — a 10-key boutique hotel on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula that's nestled within a historical estate previously owned by a Spanish countess — opens Thursday.

The hotel designers salvaged the estate’s facade and incorporated elements of local architecture, including brick hallways with arches and fresco murals that portray the estate’s history.

Among the features is 1890, a restaurant that blends international cuisine with local flavors; the cocktail bar La Copa; and a wine cellar, La Cava.

Other amenities include a secluded heated pool and rooftop terrace as well as off-roading experiences with Rock Pirates Back Country Adventures and yacht charters through Ocean Line Yachts.