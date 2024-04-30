Third generation family-run Hampton Maid showcases quiet luxury on the East End

For Tara Poulakis, The Hampton Maid is home.

This family-run boutique hotel nestled in Hampton Bays on Long Island has been in operation since 1959. Poulakis has been part of the family business as far back as she can remember, but officially took over the reins in 2019.

“I spent my life learning the business. Between the ages of 16 to 20, my grandmother taught me guest relations, and from 20 to 30, my grandfather taught me the financial side,” she began. “My parents spent the last decade passing on their vision and passion, empowering me to push forward as I take over. I'm now ready to take everything I’ve learned and realize my own vision: keeping our family values while elevating the hotel and restaurant into a top notch, quiet luxury destination.”

The 13-acre property boasts unique accommodations ranging from windmill rooms to spacious LEED certified suites. It is also the home to the dining destination, R.AIRE run by Chef Alex Bujoreanu. The restaurant offers a variety of options to diners including breakfast, a Spanish-inspired a la carte menu including tapas and paellas and a chef’s tasting menu curated for the adventurous food lover.

The restaurant will host several wine dinner series throughout the season, kicking off with a special Spanish wine dinner on May 12 with Luis Manuel of Spain’s Bodegas Bagordi, and a summer cookout on August 18 featuring a whole pig, paella, and live music with Los Cintron, a Gypsy Kings cover band.

“I realize that third-generation family businesses often have challenges, but I'm determined to change that. I believe we can set the stage for my own children, the fourth generation, to succeed on their own terms,” said Poulakis.