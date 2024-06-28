Six Senses hotels add features across Japan, Vietnam, Maldives, Swiss Alps

Luxury hotel and resorts operator Six Senses is adding new amenities to its properties, including a 24,000-square-foot spa in Vietnam and meditative walks with yaks in Switzerland.
The new spa on the Vietnamese island of Con Dao offers wellness screenings, yoga sessions, sound healing and meditation treatments. At the Six-Senses Crans-Montana ski resort, guests can walk the Swiss Alps with yaks from an animal rescue and rehabilitation center.
Underwater “mermaid courses” have debuted at Maldives properties in Laamu and Kanuhura for guests ages 6 and older, in which they’re equipped with a monofin and ocean-colored fabric tail alongside PADI-certified scuba dive instructors. Six Senses Kyoto, Six Senses' first Japanese location, features a Koyomi afternoon tea menu and spa with omakase treatments using scrubs and facial techniques tailored to individual guests.