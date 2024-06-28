Six Senses hotels add features across Japan, Vietnam, Maldives, Swiss Alps

Luxury hotel and resorts operator Six Senses is adding new amenities to its properties, including a 24,000-square-foot spa in Vietnam and meditative walks with yaks in Switzerland.

The new spa on the Vietnamese island of Con Dao offers wellness screenings, yoga sessions, sound healing and meditation treatments. At the Six-Senses Crans-Montana ski resort, guests can walk the Swiss Alps with yaks from an animal rescue and rehabilitation center.