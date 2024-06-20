Park Hyatt New York opens new Rossano Ferretti salon

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Jun 20, 2024
2 months ago
Park Hyatt New York
Credit: Park Hyatt New York

Celebrity stylist Rossano Ferretti has reopened his hair spa inside the Park Hyatt New York, on the block known as Billionaires' Row near the southern end of Central Park.

Ferretti’s hair spa is now open on the eighth floor of the hotel, which sits on West 57th street in Manhattan. The Park Hyatt also includes a 65-foot-long indoor saltwater swimming pool, a eucalyptus steam room, hot tub and 24-hour fitness center.

“The hotel embodies the same elegance and luxury that my salons offer, and I am thrilled to bring my passion for hair and beauty to our first and only Manhattan location,” said Ferretti. “We look forward to welcoming both hotel guests and New Yorkers to experience this unique blend of sophistication and exceptional hair care.”

