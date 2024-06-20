Park Hyatt New York opens new Rossano Ferretti salon

Celebrity stylist Rossano Ferretti has reopened his hair spa inside the Park Hyatt New York , on the block known as Billionaires' Row near the southern end of Central Park.

Ferretti’s hair spa is now open on the eighth floor of the hotel, which sits on West 57th street in Manhattan. The Park Hyatt also includes a 65-foot-long indoor saltwater swimming pool, a eucalyptus steam room, hot tub and 24-hour fitness center.

“The hotel embodies the same elegance and luxury that my salons offer, and I am thrilled to bring my passion for hair and beauty to our first and only Manhattan location,” said Ferretti. “We look forward to welcoming both hotel guests and New Yorkers to experience this unique blend of sophistication and exceptional hair care.”