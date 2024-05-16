OFFICIAL debuts luxury home design services in Aspen with Jake Arnold

The luxury real estate firm OFFICIAL is partnering with interior designer Jake Arnold to begin providing individual design consultations to the firm’s homeowner clientele.

The new program will begin in Aspen, where OFFICIAL just opened its office designed by The Expert , a firm owned by Arnold. OFFICIAL's new Colorado office includes artwork from Creative Art Partners and also serves as a retail space, as all artwork and vintage furniture in the office is available for purchase.

Arnold has helped design homes for celebrities such as Katy Perry, Zendaya, and Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend. OFFICIAL's consulting collaboration with Arnold will begin in Aspen with plans to expand to The Hamptons and Palm Beach, California.

“We are creating the industry’s first turnkey real estate and design solution which will unlock opportunities for buyers and sellers alike by helping to envision a property’s potential and forging connections between clients and designers who can bring their vision to life,” said Nicole Oge, co-founder and chief growth officer for OFFICIAL.