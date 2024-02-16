LVMH’s Antoine Arnault bought $19 million Saint-Tropez villa

Antoine Arnault purchased a property in late 2022 in an exclusive neighborhood in Saint-Tropez where his billionaire father, Bernard Arnault, also owns a home.

The property in the so-called Parcs de Saint-Tropez was bought for €17.5 million ($18.8 million), according to real estate filings seen by Bloomberg.

It includes a 350-square-meter (3,767 square foot) main house and about 4,000 square meters (43,000 square feet) of land as well as a swimming pool. The “Les Parcs” area of Saint-Tropez is a gated community, secluded from the touristy town center. The area contains houses that are among the most expensive in the region.

Antoine Arnault declined to comment.

Saint-Tropez became famous in the 1950s for being a hip hangout of celebrities such as actress Brigitte Bardot. Her “ La Madrague ” villa was immortalized in a song bearing the same name. More recently, the coastal town has become a favored playground for film stars and wealthy yacht owners who berth their ships nearby.

Antoine Arnault’s property was bought through a special-purpose vehicle for which he’s the managing partner, according to registration documents.

The 46-year-old is in charge of image and communications at LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and also oversees Christian Dior SE, the holding company through which the Arnault family controls LVMH.

Bernard Arnault has five children who all work inside the luxury conglomerate. He is Europe’s wealthiest person.