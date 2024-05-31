LuAnn De Lesseps helps launch Hamptons outpost of RingMyBelle

Bravo TV star and cast member of the "Real Housewives of New York City" Countess LuAnn De Lesseps is opening the Hamptons outpost of the luxury styling services company RingMyBelle on Saturday. The company, launched by Megan O’Brien, provides on-demand hair and makeup services to those living and summering in the region.

"The Hamptons was an easy fit for RingMyBelle; so many women here are already existing clients," O’Brien told Crain Currency. "We have a very strong presence in both Westchester and Fairfield counties. These are customers that are used to this convenience at their home base. We wanted to bring our services to them to their vacation homes.

"When you're needing a spray tan, blowout or makeup done for all the events out there, why not bring the same level of efficiency and talent that they've relied on during the rest of the year to the summer?”

De Lesseps said that when she heard about the concept: “I thought that it was a no-brainer to bring it to the Hamptons. When I’m looking my best, I’m feeling my best. With essential beauty services that come directly to you, especially in the Hamptons, I knew I wanted to be involved.”

Convenience is key for the brand, allowing people to prepare for an in-season gala or philanthropic event in the privacy of their home.

“Why schlepp all over town if you don't have to?" De Lesseps said. "I have limited time, and knowing all I have to do is open my door for red-carpet results removes any hassle and stress! It couldn't be easier."