Lamborghini debuts Urus SE luxury hybrid in New York

Andrew_Cohen
Author Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen reports on family offices for Crain Currency. He has previously covered sports technology and sports business for SportTechie, Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports and worked in editorial roles at MLB Advanced Media and PGA Tour Live. His work has also appeared in Decrypt, amNewYork and The Journal News. Cohen is based in New York and graduated from Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Apr 30, 2024
Lamborghini Urus SE
Credit: Lamborghini

Lamborghini held a U.S. premier event in New York City on Monday for its Urus SE gas-electric hybrid luxury SUV. 

The plug-in car was showcased inside the Lamborghini Lounge in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The Urus SE can reach a top-speed of 194 miles per hour and 789 horsepower. In EV mode, the car’s battery can last up to 37.28 miles. 

Lamborghini set a North America sales record for its vehicles in 2023, with 3,465 cars delivered across the Americas region. The Italian car brand expects to begin delivering its Urus SE to customers before the end of this year at a reported starting price of $258,000

“SUVs are in high demand in the U.S. market, so as we continue down the path to electrification, it is vital that we provide our customers with a fun-to-drive hybrid that can also meet their everyday needs,” Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said in a statement.

