Lamborghini debuts Urus SE luxury hybrid in New York

Lamborghini held a U.S. premier event in New York City on Monday for its Urus SE gas-electric hybrid luxury SUV.

The plug-in car was showcased inside the Lamborghini Lounge in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The Urus SE can reach a top-speed of 194 miles per hour and 789 horsepower. In EV mode, the car’s battery can last up to 37.28 miles.

Lamborghini set a North America sales record for its vehicles in 2023, with 3,465 cars delivered across the Americas region. The Italian car brand expects to begin delivering its Urus SE to customers before the end of this year at a reported starting price of $258,000.

“SUVs are in high demand in the U.S. market, so as we continue down the path to electrification, it is vital that we provide our customers with a fun-to-drive hybrid that can also meet their everyday needs,” Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said in a statement.