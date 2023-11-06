Keeping tabs with Joe Reilly — what are we reading, watching & listening to

The family office space is filled with interesting people who have access to so many facets of the world due to the nature of the business. These renaissance men and women like to stay curious about a range of subjects spanning the arts and sciences. In this column, we ask three simple questions to industry heavyweights: What are you reading, watching and listening to.

Joe Reilly | Family office adviser and director of The Inheritance Project

I’m reading:

Leo and His Circle by Annie Cohen-Solal, a biography of Leo Castelli.

Wealth 3.0 by James Grubman, Dennis Jaffe and Kristen Keffeler: I did a podcast with Jim Grubman to discuss his ideas about where wealth management has been and where it is going.

Gibbsville, PA by John O’Hara: It has a great short story about a boy’s experience of the 1918 flu pandemic traveling around with a small-town doctor. We got off easy.

Powerhouse CAA by James Andrew Miller: The sections where Michael Ovitz brokers the deal for Matsushita to buy MCA are fascinating if you like dealmaking.

Security Analysis by Benjamin Graham and David L. Dodd, Seventh Edition: This version of the classic, first published in 1934, is notable for the all-star lineup of contributors. Editor Seth Klarman writes the preface, and there are introductions from James Grant, Roger Lowenstein, Howard Marks, Dominique Mielle (who wrote the excellent Damsel in Distressed), Todd Combs, Seth Alexander of MIT, Nancy Zimmerman of Bracebridge and others. Like a great book within a book.

Listening To:

"Invest Like The Best," Patrick O’Shaughnessy

"Capital Allocators," Ted Seides

"Wealth Actually," Frazer Rice

"Wealth of Wisdom," Tom McCullough

"Family Business Voice," Ramia El Agamy

"Financial Advisor Success Podcast," Michael Kitces

Watching:

I watch old stuff. I’m working through the movies of Kurosawa. Most excellent.