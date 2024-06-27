Here's how that Chicago restaurant makes those dishes on 'The Bear'

Chef Curtis Duffy keeps his kitchen at Fulton Market restaurant Ever immaculate. Dry storage is hidden. Red wine is in a cellar. The spice rack is organized. Nothing should be above eye level, and no chaos should lurk.

“I like to hide everything,” he said, standing next to the silverware drawer. “I feel like some of the best service is service that is unseen.”

Season 2 of Hulu series “The Bear” put the kitchen at the Michelin-starred restaurant on full display. The forks hidden in those drawers? Richie polished them in Episode 7.

On Wednesday night, Hulu dropped Season 3 of The Bear, which follows a renowned chef who comes back to Chicago and attempts to transform his family’s Italian beef stand into a fine-dining establishment. Ever is once again a backdrop in the show.

Duffy’s staff prepared several dishes during filming. They recently gave Crain’s a tutorial on what goes into cooking those pristine dishes. Chef de Cuisine Lucas Trahan walked through the creation of a carrot terrine, a wagyu beef dish, and a rice pudding dessert. Duffy said at least two of the dishes — the carrot and the rice — might appear in Season 3.