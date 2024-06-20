Upscale brands flock to the Hamptons to sell to the 1%

Jolie said it isn’t paying influencers to document its ritzy coastal happenings for the masses.

“This is not an influencer house. We don’t have a revolving door of capital “I” influencers coming in — it’s more just friends,” Singh said.

Although content about Jolie will inevitably end up on social media via these events, even without influencer deals, Singh said that’s not the main reason Jolie is spending the money it takes to be out east this summer.

The best-case scenario for Jolie’s Hamptons activations, he said, would be ​​meeting cool people, such as other brand founders who are interested in collaborating, editors who can write impactful pieces about Jolie, or future financial partners. Jolie has spent the past three summers doing similar events in the Hamptons. Singh didn’t specify which connections, if any, the brand made through its prior Hamptons marketing efforts.

While brands in the Hamptons might downplay the influencer effect, the events seem tailor-made for social media, said one expert. Katie Keating, co-founder of the ad agency Fancy, said “cool people” or “their friends” is “coded language for influencers, and ‘influencer’ is coded language for anyone who claims authority on a subject.”

“Regardless of nomenclature, the brands plan to capture content; they know people will be posting on their own channels; they know their ideal customers will feel a connection to the party and want to be a part of it if only they, too, were in the Hamptons,” Keating added.

Even if someone can’t afford to spend $1,000 on a share of a rental home for a weekend in Montauk, they might be able to afford a $165 filtered shower head that makes them feel as if they’re living the same lifestyle, she said. After all, ensuring that a brand is associated with an aspirational lifestyle — and those who have the privilege of living it — could pay off in the long run, even if those impressions come at a high cost, Keating said.

“These products are not thriving based on the 1% alone, but the 1%’s embrace can do a lot for the aspirations of the rest,” she said. “Even if it’s expensive to have an event in the Hamptons, and even if they’re not paying influencers to post, it is getting posted about. The word is spreading, and every impression counts,” Keating said.