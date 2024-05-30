Greenport’s Claudio’s rebrands with new chef, supper club yacht series

Claudio’s , a 150-year-old staple in Greenport on Long Island, is breathing new life into its group of restaurants for the 2024 season. The venue has named a new head chef, Darren Boyle, to oversee its restaurants — including Claudio’s Waterfront, Claudio’s Tavern & Grill, Crabby Jerry’s and Claudio’s Pizza.

The Shelter Island chef, who recently led the kitchen at The Chequit, is elevating the cuisine across the board, emphasizing partnerships with local fisherman to use their fresh catch. The menus now showcase classics like blackened mahi tacos, fish and chips, linguine and clams, local grilled scallops, monkfish osso buco and stuffed fluke oreganata.

The brand has also launched its supper club yacht series biweekly on Thursdays. Guests will board Claudio’s 66-foot yacht at sunset and enjoy a cruise around Greenport Harbor. The menu changes with each trip but will include high-end items like oysters, caviar, sushi, a full raw bar, Champagne and martinis. Following the sail, guests will be welcomed into Claudio’s Tavern for a meal served off its secret menu.

Besides the supper club, the top floor of Claudio’s Tavern will transform into a speakeasy the first Saturday of every month, paying homage to the property’s bootlegging past. Guests must have a password to enter and will be offered a plethora of bespoke cocktails, such as the “Purple Skies over Puerto Rico,” made with Don Q Reserva rum, house sour mix, red wine float and a sugar rim.