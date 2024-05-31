Ex-NFL star Gronkowski scores Sentient Jet endorsement

Former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski has become a brand ambassador for Sentient Jet , a private aviation company tailored to high-net-worth clientele.

Sentient Jet was founded in the Boston area in 1999 — making it a fitting partner for Gronkowski, who starred for the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2018 and won three Super Bowls with the franchise.

"Throughout my career, I’ve seen how private air travel makes it so much easier to juggle work commitments, letting you hop from one place to another quickly and efficiently all in one day,” Gronk said in a statement.